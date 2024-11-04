Ranking every game on the NBA's 15-game Monday slate by excitement level
By Quinn Everts
Buckle up, folks. Since the NBA has zero games on Tuesday due to Election Day in the United States, the entire NBA will be in action tonight. Literally the entire NBA! All 30 teams will play tonight, and when everyone's in action, we're bound to see some top-flight hoops.
Some games are, shall we say, less exciting than others on paper, but there's at least one reason to watch pretty much every game on the schedule tonight (if you're physically capable of that, anyway.) Here's a full ranking of each NBA game tonight.
15. Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls
Uh, Josh Giddey looks pretty good so far this season, right Bulls fans? Sorry, that's about all we can think of for this game. But good luck to both teams? Or something?
14. Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
This is the third time these teams have played each other this season. Yes, the season started less than two weeks ago. No, we don't know why the NBA is obsessed with seeing these teams play each other, but as fans, we're not as obsessed with watching it.
13. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
Ja Morant vs. Cam Thomas has the potential to be a pretty fun individual battle, but this is also a rematch of a game we just saw and that matchup ended up being Dennis Schroder vs. Jaren Jackson Jr, which is also cool... for someone.
12. Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
Washington has looked rough against teams not named the Atlanta Hawks so this could enter blowout territory very quickly even without Steph Curry in the lineup. If you want your friends to think you're cool, though, tell them you're on the Bilal Coulibaly bandwagon. It's like being a fan of a band before they go mainstream.
11. Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets
Watching Nikola Jokic play is always a joy, and these teams did just play a thriller a few days ago, which Denver won in OT. Still, this isn't the most riveting matchup especially with Scottie Barnes sidelined.
10. Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
LaMelo Ball vs. Anthony Edwards? Now we're cooking a little bit. Two of the top three picks in the 2020 NBA Draft square off, and if you've never watched them play each other before, you're missing out. It's pretty clear they both want to ball out against each other so fireworks could fly in this one. You also have to watch the rest of the Charlotte Hornets though, and that's not nearly as fun.
9. Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
This matchup would have been No. 1 if Paolo Banchero wasn't sidelined with an injury, but unfortunately he is, which takes a lot of luster off this game. Still, the Thunder trying to stay undefeated is a fun enough storyline to tune in.
8. San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Victor Wembanyama is reason enough to tune into any game, even if that game tips off at 10:30 PM EST on a Monday in November.
7. Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
Defending champs versus top pick in this year's draft. That's something!
6. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons
The Pistons might be too high on this list, but the Lakers by themselves are almost appointment television early in the season. JJ Redick has revamped this offense and turned Anthony Davis (back) into an MVP candidate.
5. Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Aside from being a great matchup aesthetically, this game features two distinctly different point guards in Tyrese Haliburton and Kyrie Irving, both of whom are a blast to watch in their own ways.
4. Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat
The Kings haven't fully acclimated to the DeMar DeRozan addition yet, but the blueprint to success is clearly there, and it feels like a matter of time before this offense really clicks. DeRozan vs. Jimmy Butler in the battle of midrange artists will be fun to follow.
3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
Paul George is set to make his Sixers debut on Monday, and it's impossible to overstate how badly this team needs that. It won't be at full power with Joel Embiid still sidelined, but at least we'll get to see how George and Tyrese Maxey co-exist. Also, Kevin Durant. Still very good!
2. New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets
Neither of these teams has quite performed at the level they think they're capable of this season, but the matchup is a blast nonetheless. Alperen Sengun versus Karl-Anthony Towns is a really funny center matchup.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Just a few days after Donovan Mitchell hit a game-winner to sink Milwaukee to 1-5, the Cavs and Bucks play again! The last game between these two teams was probably the best game of the season so far, and it's pretty safe to assume this one will be a blast, too. It's a fun matchup all around.