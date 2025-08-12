Ranking F1 drivers, No. 20: Franco Colapinto has given us nothing that Jack Doohan didn't

Every single point for last-place Alpine belongs to Pierre Gasly. It seems like the French team expected a dearth of performance from ex-driver Jack Doohan before he even turned a lap for them, and kicked him to the curb at their earliest convenience, knowing Franco Colapinto was waiting in the wings.

But the problem here is ... Colapinto has been equally as bad. Debatably even worse since he's now had more races to post a point and got time in an F1 car last season.

Colapinto's stats

Races: 7 (DNS at British GP)

Standings Position: 20th

Points: 0

Best Finish: 13th

Best Qualifying Position: 12th

Head-to-head race finishes (vs. Gasly): 3-5

Head-to-head qualifying: 2-6

Head-to-head points: 0-20

What Colapinto has done well

There's not a lot to write home about in Colapinto's time with Alpine.

Yes, some of that can be attributed to racing in a poor car, but Gasly's on-and-off decent performances show that this isn't a vehicle that pulling points in requires a miracle.

Gasly has posted points at least every three races after the team went pointless in the season's first three weekends. But during those times, Doohan and Colapinto never particularly came close.

While Alpine deserves some flak for how they shipped off Doohan in a move that was rumored since they signed Colapinto in the offseason, you can understand that the Argentine driver does have a higher ceiling.

Colapinto made noise when he was able to score more points in four weekends than Logan Sargeant put up in a season-and-a-half with Williams. There were even rumblings of Red Bull taking a look at him, but he ended his tenure with three DNFs in four races.

So what you can say about Colapinto is he has been able to keep things much cleaner, finishing every race that he has started (he didn't make it to the grid at Silverstone). Well he was until...

Colapinto's weak spots come back to life during the break

Franco Colapinto crashed during the test in Hungary pic.twitter.com/MpIDI9PSo9 — Holiness (@F1BigData) August 6, 2025

Even during the break, Colapinto's brutal run of form carried over to a tire test at the Hungaroring, where he smashed up the Alpine. He was OK.

But in actual grands prix, Colapinto has just not been competitive. His best effort came in Montreal where he was in the points early, but after an early stop onto the hard tires, Colapinto couldn't make up the places to score points. It was, at least, one of his efforts that was better than Gasly.

Since then, Colapinto finished 15th in Austria, didn't make it to the grid in England, placed 19th in Belgium and 18th in Hungary.

His qualifying form has been worse, with just three grid slots better than 15th, but all of them led to lost positions on race day, and ouf course, no points.

There haven't really even been highlights to look at for Colapinto's season so far. The most memorable thing that you bring to mind about his 2025 was when he was being lapped at the Austrian Grand Prix and nearly crashed into Oscar Piastri. In other words, it's been rough.

Rumors have buzzed about Alpine axing a second driver midseason in favor of Valtteri Bottas or someone else, but those have cooled down a bit, with his place at the tire test seeming to indicate he will survive the summer break. But it looks like he has a lot of work to do to be back in F1 in 2026.