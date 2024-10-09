Ranking the goalies Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin have both scored on
By Austen Bundy
Wayne Gretzky is currently the greatest goal scorer of all time but as fans well know, Washington's Alex Ovechkin is just 42 goals away from passing "The Great One" for that coveted title — once thought unachievable.
So, pundits will be throwing a lot of stats at fans trying to find each and any little (or massive) difference between the two's monumental careers. One stat that'll blow your mind: There are only 11 goaltenders in NHL history that both Gretzky and Ovechkin have scored on — combining for 66 goals total.
Here's the entire list of goalies with the total goals the two Hall of Famers combined for on each and the split tally between the two.
Goalie
Goals
Sean Burke
13 goals - Gretzky: 10 Ovechkin: 3
Martin Brodeur
12 goals - Gretzky: 5 Ovechkin: 7
Jean-Sebastian Giguere
8 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin: 7
Ed Belfour
7 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin: 6
Nikolai Khabibulin
6 goals - Gretzky: 2 Ovechkin: 4
Olie Kolzig
4 goals - Gretzky: 3 Ovechkin: 1
Chris Osgood
4 goals - Gretzky: 3 Ovechkin: 1
Dominik Hasek
3 goals - Gretzky: 2 Ovechkin: 1
Mike Dunham
3 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin: 2
Garth Snow
3 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin 2
Kevin Weekes
3 goals - Gretzky: 2 Ovechkin: 1
“I don’t know if I take pride in being part of that,” Martin Brodeur told the Toronto Star in 2022 after learning about his place on the list.
“I’m going to have to phone my therapist,” quipped Sean Burke.
“At least I’m part of a list,” joked Mike Dunham.
Ranking the goalies Gretzky and Ovie have both scored against
Now, let's take that insane list one step further and take a deeper dive into each goaltender the two all-time greats have snapped the twine against. This list is based on the all-time greatness of each goaltender's career and how many times Gretzky and Ovechkin both scored on them.
11. Mike Dunham (3 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin: 2)
Ovechkin scored one of his career's first big milestones against Dunham in 2006 when the latter was in net for the Atlanta Thrashers. The goal was his 50th of the season and, adding that to his 100th assist which he tallied later in the game, made him just the second rookie in NHL history to record as many in the two categories.
10. Garth Snow (3 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin 2)
Gretzky tied a remarkably professional hockey record when he scored his lone goal against Snow in 1999 as a member of the New York Rangers. He tied the great Gordie Howe with 1,071 professional goals (regular season and playoffs) as one of few players who participated in the NHL and World Hockey Association.
9. Kevin Weekes (3 goals - Gretzky: 2 Ovechkin: 1)
In just the fourth game of his career, Ovechkin scored the game-winner against Weekes in 2005 when the latter was a member of the New York Rangers. It was Ovechkin's third career goal (one of many we now know) and it was also his first career game-winning goal (of which he has 129).
8. Sean Burke (13 goals - Gretzky: 10 Ovechkin: 3)
As you can tell, Burke was not a happy camper when Gretzky was on the ice. However, despite "The Great One" potting two against him in 1998 — including the game-tying goal — Burke and the Philadelphia Flyers eventually topped Gretzky and the Rangers in overtime. Every standings point mattered to New York that season as they missed the playoffs by 13 points in Gretzky's penultimate year in the league.
7. Olie Kolzig (4 goals - Gretzky: 3 Ovechkin: 1)
It was one of the rare occasions where a player started his career with one goalie (Kolzig started for Washington in Ovechkin's rookie year) and then went on to score on them just a few years later. In 2008, Ovechkin did just that against Kolzig in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning — "Olie the Goalie's" first game back in the District of Columbia not in a Capitals sweater.
6. Jean-Sebastien Giguere (8 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin: 7)
Ovechkin's first career hat trick came against the Anaheim Ducks and Giguere on Jan. 13, 2006. Unfortunately for Giguere, he was caught right in the middle of a classic Ovechkin heater. The Russian's hatty marked 30 goals in 43 games and also scored 12 goals in his last 12 games on the season. Ovechkin would victimize Giguere again in 2010, notching another goal and two assists in Washington's 5-1 drubbing of Anaheim — arguably part of the peak of "The Great Eight's" early career.
5. Nikolai Khabibulin (6 goals - Gretzky: 2 Ovechkin: 4)
"The Great Eight" met his fellow countryman on the ice just four times in his career and in two of those meetings he managed to find the back of the net multiple times. In 2008, when Khabibulin was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin netted two in a 4-2 win for Washington. And in 2011, when Khabibulin played for the Edmonton Oilers, he put another two into the back of the net in a 5-0 thumping.
4. Chris Osgood (4 goals - Gretzky: 3 Ovechkin: 1)
While not in the regular season, Gretzky scored his first playoff goal as a member of the St. Louis Blues against Osgood and the Detroit Redwings in Game 4 of the 1996 Western Conference semifinals. Gretzky was the lone goal scorer in the game, a 1-0 win for St. Louis. It was his first playoff goal since 1993 believe it or not.
3. Dominik Hasek (3 goals - Gretzky: 2 Ovechkin: 1)
In 1997, as a member of the Rangers, Gretzky played his final game against the Buffalo Sabres. The then-two-time Vezina Trophy-winning Hasek (who went on to win four more, including 1997) was in net for the occasion. Gretzky gave New York a 3-2 lead in the third period but Buffalo would even the score and eventually the two teams would share the points after a scoreless overtime.
2. Ed Belfour (7 goals - Gretzky: 1 Ovechkin: 6)
Belfour was one goaltender Gretzky just could not solve for the vast majority of his career. In fact, it was something he wasn't even aware of until 1996. It wasn't until 1997 when Gretzky was a Ranger and Belfour a member of the Dallas Stars, that the former finally snuck one past his nemesis in goal, part of a 2-2 tie.
1. Martin Brodeur (12 goals - Gretzky: 5 Ovechkin: 7)
Gretzky scored is 1,000th career NHL goal (regular season and playoffs) against the great Brodeur in 1998 while the former was a member of the Rangers. He is still the only player in league history to hit the milestone, though Ovechkin is just 91 behind his eventual final total of 1,016.