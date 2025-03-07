Ranking potential playoff matchups by who LA should want to face the most

The Western Conference playoffs are always a blood bath. You usually can't pick your poison because even an eight-seed can make you sweat — see the Pelicans vs. Suns matchup in 2022.

The Los Angeles Lakers have won eight straight games and appear to be serious contenders in the West. Since the Luka Doncic trade, they've had a top-flight defense. That seems like an oxymoron, but the Lakers' team defense has been more than steady. Everyone helps the helper, leading to success.

If the Lakers stay at the two seed, they'll be matched up with a hungry seven seed, who won't be a cakewalk. The Warriors, Wolves, Kings, and Clippers are all in the mix, hoping to stay out of the play-in tournament and avoid the early win-or-go-home scenario, but somebody has to be there. If the Lakers had their pick of the litter, whom should they welcome and wish to avoid the most?

1. Sacramento Kings

The Kings are more than a favorable matchup for LA. Domantas Sabonis defending the rim with Luka and LeBron James attacking the paint sounds like fun for fans of the purple and gold.

LeBron and DeMar DeRozan's playoff history is well documented in LeBronto. LeBron has his number, and that adds to his lore. DeRozan isn't an all-time great, but LeBron causes him to shrink on the big stages. That's what GOATs do.

Sacramento doesn't have the perimeter defenders to hold the Lakers duo. Keegan Murray is good on the ball but not ready for James or Doncic. Keon Ellis isn't big enough to challenge them. This is who the Lakers would welcome the most among these four teams.

2. Los Angeles Clippers

If we could count on the Clippers being healthy, they might move to the third team here, but they aren't trustworthy. Kawhi Leonard is a playoff riser with some of the best playoff moments. He and Luka know each other very well.

Luka overcame his Clippers demons last year in the Mavericks' 4-2 series win. Even when Luka lost to the Clippers in his first two playoff appearances, he was still arguably the best player on the floor. Like LeBron is comfortable with the DeRozan matchup, Luka's the same against the Clippers (32/9/10 in 19 playoff games vs. LA).

Ben Simmons, Derrick Jones Jr., and Kris Dunn are outstanding perimeter defenders. It won't mean much if Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard aren't healthy. James Harden continues his All-Star season, but it'd end against his LA rival if the Clippers aren't fully loaded. Even fully loaded, the Lakers have a nice size advantage, with every playoff game being a "home" game.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves are the first team presented the Lakers would second guess. Jaden McDaniels is a lengthy elite defender. He doesn't have the brute strength to contain the Lakers duo, but he's gotten stronger and leveled up on both sides of the floor. Doncic has danced on Rudy Gobert in the bright lights, but as a rim protector, Gobert still changes the fate of a game on his own.

The youthfulness of players like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark can muck it up for the others on the Lakers. They'll leave several Lakers' unguarded and help against LeBron and Luka.

Naz Reid is a puzzle the Lakers would need to solve. He provides alternative options as a big as he can score off the dribble, space the floor, and score in flurries. The Lakers would pick on Julius Randle as he hasn't had a great playoff series yet, but that's not what it comes down to.

Could Edwards recreate last year's playoff magic? He was the best player on the court in a series with Kevin Durant. That's a tall task to repeat, and he will need to outplay both LeBron and Luka. I find that unlikely since those two lace up together.

You can hope to slow down one, but the other would face second-option coverages. I can't see that working out for many teams, and Minny doesn't have the personnel to execute it.

4. Golden State Warriors

Adam Silver would pick this matchup, but I doubt LeBron would be eager to face off with Steph Curry again. These are the new and improved Steph Curry Warriors. Jimmy Butler is by his side, and he's taken LeBron to the wire in a finals series while leading the charge. Butler as a second option in the playoffs is scary for anyone.

Curry's success against both Lakers stars gives him a boost that'll spark irrational confidence. Yeah, the Warriors roster isn't better from top to bottom, but they've been here before and will "We Believe" rally around their four-time champion leader. Draymond and his four rings of experience are always an x-factor. He's still the type of defender whose imprints on a series are all over the place, and Golden State does possess viable solutions to the LeBron and Luka tandem.

Butler and Green would be up for the challenge. It's easier said than done locking up those two, and Austin Reaves, who hasn't been mentioned here, is more than another guy. Reaves would exploit whoever Steve Kerr sticks on him. He's extremely portable and good enough to be a second option on a good team. He plays his role, which includes whatever the Lakers need. If that's 10 assists or clutch scoring, Reaves can deliver.

JJ Redick vs Steve Kerr would be an interesting coaching battle. The experience lies with Kerr, but Redick's experience of competing with various players in the league about three years ago could be a beneficial factor. This is the series the league wants, as it'd be the most viewed first-round series by far. Curry vs James in the playoffs for the 6th time would explode ratings as the two megastars of this era. The Lakers wouldn't be thrilled if they drew this matchup, but with their playoff performers operating at top speed, they should handle this Warriors squad in 6 games.