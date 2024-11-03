Ranking the 5 most iconic Vince Carter moments in Toronto as Raptors retire number 15
Whether it’s “Vinsanity,” “Air Canada,” or “Half Man, Half Amazing,” Vince Carter’s legacy in Toronto Raptors history was cemented as fans watched his number 15 rise to the rafters of Scotiabank Arena. Carter, who spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Raptors, brought countless unforgettable moments to the franchise, dazzling fans with his breathtaking dunks and scoring prowess. Here are some of Carter’s best moments in a Raptors jersey.
5. Winning Rookie of the Year
Carter’s rookie year in the 1998-1999 NBA season was one to remember. Selected as the 5th overall pick, expectations were high, and he certainly did not disappoint. Despite the shortened, 50-game season due to a lockout, Carter started every game, averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and a combined 2.6 blocks and steals on 45% shooting.
His most impressive rookie performance came on the road against the Houston Rockets, where he scored 32 points on 65% shooting against stars like Scottie Pippen and Hakeem Olajuwon. Known for his explosive dunks, Carter also showcased a reliable mid-range game, establishing himself early on as an all-around athlete. Competing in a draft class that included future Hall of Famers like Paul Pierce, Peja Stojakovic, and Dirk Nowitzki, Carter took home the 1999 Rookie of the Year award, marking the start of a remarkable career.
4. 2000 All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest
Only a year after bursting onto the NBA scene, Carter took the 2000 NBA All-Star Weekend by storm with a performance that redefined the Dunk Contest. From his first attempt—a 360-degree windmill that left the sold-out crowd in awe—it was clear the night was going to be special. His first dunk scored a perfect 50, prompting commentator Kenny Smith’s now-iconic quote, “Let’s go home, ladies and gentlemen!”
Carter followed it up with a 180-degree, behind-the-backboard windmill that scored a 49 and then wowed the crowd again with a between-the-legs dunk, executed with the help of teammate and cousin Tracy McGrady, for another perfect 50. In the final round, Carter’s creativity reached new heights as he stunned the audience by dunking with his arm elbow-deep in the rim. His legendary Dunk Contest performance remains one of the most celebrated in NBA history.
3. Career-High 51 Points
On February 27, 2000, just weeks after his Dunk Contest triumph, Carter achieved his best scoring performance as a Raptor, dropping 51 points in a thrilling 103-102 win over the Phoenix Suns. Facing a Suns team led by Jason Kidd and Penny Hardaway, Carter delivered an unforgettable all-around performance, complementing his scoring with nine rebounds and three steals. The game went down to the wire, but the Raptors pulled out the victory with strong defense and clutch execution. This explosive outing not only marked a career-high for Carter but also solidified his reputation as one of the league’s most dynamic scorers.
2. Game-Winning Shot vs. Boston Celtics
Only three days after his career-high game, Carter delivered another iconic performance against the Boston Celtics in an intense Eastern Conference rivalry game. Despite the Celtics controlling much of the second half with Antoine Walker’s dominant play, Carter had one more trick up his sleeve. Down 94-93 with 3.2 seconds left, the Raptors turned to Carter, who took Tracy McGrady’s inbound pass, stepped to the right wing, and drained a fadeaway three-pointer as time expired, sealing a 96-94 victory. Carter finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds, and four assists, capping off an unforgettable week of performances.
1. Game 1 of Eastern Conference Semi-Finals vs. Iverson
Carter’s career spanned 22 seasons, filled with memorable highlights and accolades, though he never managed to capture an NBA title. In his second season, he helped lead the Raptors to the playoffs, where they were swept by the New York Knicks, who would go on to reach the NBA Finals. The next season, Carter and the Raptors got their revenge, defeating the Knicks to advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals where they faced off against Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.
In Game 1, Carter showcased his talent on the playoff stage, recording 35 points and seven assists to secure a 96-93 victory for Toronto. Iverson, who also had a stellar performance with 36 points and seven steals, matched Carter’s intensity, setting the tone for one of the most memorable series of the 2001 playoffs. Though the Raptors eventually lost the series, Carter’s Game 1 performance stands out as one of his finest postseason showings, highlighting his resilience and scoring ability in a fierce matchup with Iverson.
Vince Carter’s Lasting Legacy in Toronto
Vince Carter’s impact on the Toronto Raptors extends beyond his stats and highlights. As the first true superstar for the franchise, he put the Raptors on the map, introducing NBA fans worldwide to Toronto’s burgeoning basketball culture. His electrifying dunks, clutch performances, and memorable achievements are etched in Raptors lore, and his recent jersey retirement ensures that his legacy will remain an enduring part of franchise history.