Ranking the best New York Knicks Christmas Day performances
The NBA on Christmas Day is one of the most anticipated events during any regular season, highlighting marquee matchups between the league’s biggest stars. Whether it’s a rematch of a memorable playoff showdown or a chance to see your favorite team showcase its talent, playing on Christmas Day is a privilege worth appreciating.
But why is it so important? Over the years, only 10 teams are typically selected to play on Christmas Day when the NBA releases its schedule, with the goal of creating exciting and fresh matchups. Last season provided a memorable moment when Luka Dončić scored 50 points against the Phoenix Suns, becoming the first player to achieve such a feat on Christmas since Rick Barry in 1966.
For the New York Knicks, they hold a unique distinction—they’re the most decorated team to play on Christmas Day, while also having the most wins and losses. Despite being six games below .500 on the holiday, they’ve delivered an impressive list of memorable performances, giving fans the best gift of the season.
Criteria for Ranking Christmas Day Performances
The criteria for ranking standout performances on Christmas Day include several key factors:
- Player Impact: How pivotal was the player’s performance? Could the team have succeeded without them?
- Game Importance: Was the game against a division rival or a particularly meaningful opponent? Did it feature moments that left fans in awe?
- Outcome: While individual performances are impressive, securing a win on Christmas Day adds to the significance of the moment.
Honorable Mentions
Kemba Walker’s Triple-Double vs. Atlanta Hawks, 2021
Having lost their last six Christmas Day games, the Knicks were eager for redemption, particularly against the team that eliminated them in the 2021 playoffs. Although both teams entered with lackluster records, and New York’s villain Trae Young was absent, the Knicks didn’t hold back.
Kemba Walker, whose brief stint with the Knicks left a lasting impression, delivered a Christmas Day performance to remember. Logging a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in 40 minutes, Walker led the Knicks to victory and etched his name into Knicks history.
Allan Houston’s 34 Points vs. Toronto Raptors, 2001
In a battle between the 7th and 8th seeds in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks desperately needed a win on Christmas Day. Matched against the Raptors, led by a young and electrifying Vince Carter, Allan Houston stole the show.
Houston finished with 34 points on 59% shooting, helping the Knicks secure a much-needed victory. While both performances resulted in wins, a few others rise above the rest.
Ranking the Best New York Knicks Christmas Day Performances
#1: Bernard King’s 60-Point Performance, 1984
Arguably the greatest Christmas Day game in NBA history, Bernard King delivered an unforgettable performance, scoring 60 points and dishing out 5 assists—without attempting a single three-pointer.
Facing his former team, the New Jersey Nets, King’s brilliance shone throughout the game. His 40-point first half showcased his dominance, and a standout moment came when he drained a turnaround jumper over two defenders to reach 50 points.
Though the Knicks ultimately lost 120-114, King’s record-setting performance has stood for 40 years, solidifying his legacy as one of the all-time greats.
#2: Patrick Ewing’s Double-Overtime Thriller, 1985
Knicks fans were ecstatic when the team drafted Patrick Ewing in 1985, and his first Christmas Day game did not disappoint. The rookie faced a daunting challenge against the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics, featuring Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish.
In a double-overtime thriller, Ewing proved he was ready for the big stage, finishing with 32 points and 11 rebounds in a 113-104 victory.
While his 28-point, 17-rebound performance against the Chicago Bulls in 1986 was close, this game cemented Ewing as the Knicks’ franchise cornerstone and a future legend.
#3: Carmelo Anthony’s Fourth-Quarter Heroics, 2011
Following an NBA lockout, the 2011-2012 season tipped off on Christmas Day, with the Knicks taking on the Boston Celtics. The rivalry, which thrived during the 1980s and 1990s, remained alive and well.
After losing rookie Iman Shumpert to injury in the third quarter, the Knicks needed someone to step up in the game’s final moments. Carmelo Anthony answered the call, scoring 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to secure a dramatic 106-104 win.
Melo’s seven years in New York were filled with memorable moments, and this Christmas Day performance was a defining statement of his brilliance.