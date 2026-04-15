Ranking the best WNBA free agents still on the board

There was a lot of change in the WNBA over the weekend, as teams and players went pedal to the metal in free agency. Whether it's Skylar Diggins joining the Chicago Sky or Satou Sabally moving to New York, fans will have plenty of new rosters to get used to.

While a lot of the biggest names are spoken for and most have signed the dotted line when it comes to the 2026 WNBA season, a few names are seemingly still up for grabs. Whether they haven't decided where they want to play, or they are still negotiating, here is a ranking of the seven best WNBA free agents who are still available.

7. Aari McDonald

Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aari McDonald played one of her best seasons of basketball last year with the Indiana Fever. She was picked up by Indiana in July, but unfortunately, she only played in 20 games before her season ended early due to injury. She averaged 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. She is still recovering from her 2025 injury, but any team would benefit from having a healthy McDonald on its roster.

6. Odyssey Sims

Odyssey Sims is another player who helped the Fever during their injury-riddled 2025 season. Sims played a major role in Indiana's playoff run. She averaged 14.1 points and 4.4 assists through their eight playoff games. Sims is rich in experience as well; she's played on six different teams during her 12-year career. She's proven she works well in many different systems.

5. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton missed the entire 2025 W season due to a knee injury she suffered in the prior offseason. But if her four years with the New York Liberty proved anything, it's that when she's healthy, she's consistent. She's a strong rebounder and efficient shooter, not to mention she has that veteran experience a lot of teams can use.

4. Natasha Cloud

Natasha Cloud was a fan favorite in New York last season, but it's unclear whether she'll be back with the Liberty. They've re-signed Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones to pretty big contracts. They also signed Satou Sabally during free agency, so Cloud might get a bigger contract somewhere else. Either way, Cloud would be an asset to any team. Her defensive prowess gets better each year, and she had a great offseason at Unrivaled. She is also an incredible passer, always looking to get her teammates open looks. Last season, Cloud averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

3. Tiffany Hayes

Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Tiffany Hayes joined the Golden State Valkyries for their inaugural season last year and made an immediate impact. She was the third-leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She's another veteran player who would make a great addition to one of these other WNBA rosters, if she and the Valks part ways. She's been on three different teams over the last three years. Is she looking to move again? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

2. Emma Meesseman

Emma Meesseman returned to the WNBA during the 2025 season after spending a couple of seasons overseas. It's unclear whether she'll be returning to the W for the 2026 season, though she had a phenomenal season with the Liberty in 2025. She averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. She'd make a great in-the-paint addition to any team.

1. Tina Charles

Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles | John Jones-Imagn Images

Tina Charles was one of the most experienced players available during this free agency. There's been some speculation on whether Charles will return to the W for her 15th season or if she will retire. If she does choose to play this year, there's another question of whether she will stay with the Connecticut Sun. The Sun is the team that drafted her, and this is their final season in Connecticut before moving to Houston next year. Charles is one of the greatest centers this league has ever seen. Her numbers last year showed us no sign of her slowing down. She averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She brings a plethora of experience, knowledge and dominance wherever she goes.

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