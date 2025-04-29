Ranking the top WNBA offenses heading into the 2025 season

With WNBA training camp already in full swing, let's take a look at offensive-specific power rankings heading into the 2025 season.

Note: the 'offensive rating' stat refers to the number of points a team produces per 100 possessions. It is a common statistic to measure a team's offensive strength.

1. New York Liberty

The champs led the league last season in offensive rating, finishing the season at 107.0. With Betnijah Laney-Hamilton likely missing most of the season after suffering a knee injury during the offseason, Leonie Fiebich may be the Liberty's choice to replace her in the starting lineup after her fantastic rookie season.

New York is also getting Marine Johannes back this year after she sat out last season due to commitments to the French national team. Johannes is known for being a sharpshooter and has been used in the Liberty's past as their sixth woman to hold their offense steady while Sabrina Ionescu or even Breanna Stewart rests. The Liberty also traded for Natasha Cloud, adding more ball-handling and creation. New York is on a quest to win back-to-back championships, and their offseason moves indicate they will continue to hang at the top of the WNBA standings.

2. Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson had the best offensive season in WNBA history in 2024, averaging a record 26.9 points per game and winning MVP. She also broke the record for most points scored by a player in a single season, finishing with 1,021 total points, helping the Aces come in second overall at 106.1. With Wilson continuing to up her game every season, the impressive showing of Chelsea Gray during the Unrivaled season, and the addition of Jewell Loyd to their lineup, Las Vegas looks poised to remain second league-wide in offense.

3. Indiana Fever

Another ranking that matches last season's overall rankings, the Fever ended Caitlin Clark's rookie season with a 104.2 offensive rating. Clark shot at high volume but ending the season making 41.7 percent of her field goals. The Fever went to work in the offseason, building a more solid team around their superstar and hiring Steph White as head coach. What should result in the 2025 season is less of the offensive burden landing on Clark. Though she didn't seem too fazed by her transition into the WNBA in her rookie year, this year, Clark should be even more comfortable on the court. With opposing defenses attempting to lock her down every night, Clark's ability to assist her teammates will also bring good results to the Fever's offensive power.

4. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx finished 2024 with an offensive rating of 102.8, using a powerful second half of the season to propel them to the WNBA Finals. Napheesa Collier looked better than ever at Unrivaled this winter, and the addition of Karlie Samuelson will help the Lynx stay hot on offense as well. Bridget Carleton was key to the team's spacing and continues to grow as a reliable wing shooter for the Lynx. With minimal changes to their core, the Lynx are looking great going into the 2025 WNBA season.

5. Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale finished last year's season second overall in points per game behind A'ja Wilson, scoring 22.2 per game. She carried a huge offensive load, helping the Wings finish with a rating of 102.1 as a team. The addition of Paige Bueckers this season should boost them immensely, especially given Bueckers just ended her NCAA career, near a 50/40/90 shooting season.

6. Phoenix Mercury

Though the Mercury had a 101.3 offensive rating in 2024, it's hard to use that as any proof of where they will be this season. The Mercury went through extensive changes this offseason — Diana Taurasi retired, Brittney Griner moved to Atlanta, and the team traded Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham. The lone remaining core member from last year's team is Kahleah Copper. Though the team has now added Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, who are walking buckets themselves.

7. Seattle Storm

The Storm lost Jewell Loyd in the offseason after she requested a trade, but are still looking good heading into the 2025 season. A big factor to that is having Gabby Williams on the roster from the very start of the season. Williams took most of last season off to prepare for the Olympics with her French national team, helping them make it to the gold medal game and pushing Team USA to their limit. Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Ezi Magbegor are back (from the start of the season too), and Seattle should be in good hands.

8. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta finished the 2024 season at the very bottom of the league's offensive rating rankings, so it's only up for them. Their new head coach, Karl Smesko, ran an offense as Florida Gulf Coast that prioritized 3-point shooting - something he will probably implement in Atlanta. Add to that he has Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the post, and the Dream look like they could take a leap this season.

9. Chicago Sky

It's year two for Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, and Reese looked fantastic at Unrivaled earlier this year. Chicago also added guards Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot, which should help boost their perimeter shooting as well. The team finished with a 97.0 offensive rating last season, but has the potential to move up.

10. Los Angeles Sparks

The LA Sparks stay level at No. 10, as they hope to get Cameron Brink back from injury mid-season. They added Kelsey Plum, which will help boost their offense as well. But the Sparks finished last season with an offensive rating of 97.0, and the strength of this year's WNBA may lead them to finish in a similar spot in 2025.

11. Washington Mystics

It's rebuild time for the Mystics, and they seem to be on track to see some improvement this season. Though they are predicted to land out of a playoff spot this season, their draft class this season is promising. No. 3 overall pick Sonia Citron is already being praised for her shooting ability in training camp, as Shakira Austin told her to "save some for the season" at Mystics Media Day on Monday. They also drafted Georgia Amoore out of Kentucky at No. 6 and Kiki Iriafen out of USC at No. 4, all long-term projects that will mean this Mystics team rises over the next few years.

12. Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun were ranked No. 5 at the end of last season offensively, but then lost their entire starting lineup in the offseason. The mix of Steph White leaving to coach in Indiana, years of disappointing playoff exits, and the lack of player amenities in Connecticut led to a mass exodus in Uncasville. With a whole overturn of talent, it's hard to say where the Sun will land offensively, but given the circumstances, they may end up near the bottom.

13. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State is riding the bottom of most of these rankings for now, just off of the fact that we have no evidence to suggest otherwise. Natalie Nakase has put together a team of perimeter shooters and versatile international prospects, so they have the potential to land higher than this rating.