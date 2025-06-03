Ranking trade candidates from Packers crowded wide receiver room

Plenty of Green Bay Packers fans rejoiced when their favorite team's front office finally spent a first round pick on a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's fair to say the franchise's decision to bring Matthew Golden into the fold wasn't as celebrated in the Green Bay Packers wide receiver room.

The Packers doubled down on drafting wideouts to boost Jordan Love's pass-catching group by selecting Savion Williams in Round 3. That means head coach Matt LaFleur's offensive system has two new mouts to feed in 2025. The problem is that Green Bay didn't lose any meaningful wide receiver talent in free agency.

That leaves the team's wide receiver room overcrowded heading into the preseason. All of their top wideouts return from 2024 with the exception of Christian Watson who will miss time due to injury. There simply aren't enough targets to satisfy everyone on the roster absent another major injury.

That means the Packers need to make a move to offload a pretty talented receiver sometime during the preseason. Here are the players who might be prime trade targets for other teams looking for help at wide receiver.

1. Romeo Doubs

If the Packers get their choice then Romeo Doubs would probably be the receiver they part company with. He was reasonably productive last year but he also served a suspension for the team after carping about his target share. It's easy to envision a scenario where he becomes unhappy if his playing time takes a dip in 2025.

Doubs' trade probability also increased due to his contract status. This is the last year of his rookie deal and it seems unlikely that Green Bay will be willing to meet his asking price in free agency. The timing is right for the Packers to let Doubs find greener pastures.

The question the front office needs to evaluate is just what they might be able to get in return for their slightly distressed asset. A dream scenario would be receiving a fourth-round pick in exchange for the impending free agent. The most likely outcome for the Packers would be agreeing to some sort of conditional pick that could turn into a Round 4 selection if certain playing time qualifications are met.

2. Dontayvion Wicks

Dontayvion Wicks has shown flashes of brilliance since arriving in Green Bay via the 2023 draft. The former fifth round pick has a nice combination of size and speed that allow him to achieve success on the outside. The big downside to Wicks' game is that he's dropped the ball far too frequently during his young career.

The Packers still like his upside but he could be squeezed out of the rotation if Golden and Williams both earn meaningful target shares. At the very least, Wicks is going to be under serious pressure during the preseason to show that his hands are improving.

It's quite possible another team will make a stronger offer for Wicks than anything Green Bay receives for Doubs. He's been a better teammate and has obvious untapped potential. A mid-round pick should be enough to convince the Packers to pull the trigger on a deal for Wicks.

3. Christian Watson

Christian Watson's inclusion on this list should raise some eyebrows. When healthy, he's arguably the most talented wide receiver on the team's roster. Love really misses the former second round pick anytime he's not on the field to stretch opposing secondaries.

The only way he'll jump ahead of Doubs and Wicks on this list is if another team still believes Watson has what it takes to be a true No. 1 receiver. The Packers have likely seen enough to understand that his future lies as a good No. 2. It's conceivable that another team could offer a conditional second rounder if they still belive Watson has superstar potential.

His injuries complicate matters for him in the short term but it's possible he'll be back on the field before the trade deadline hits. If Golden has established himself as a true No. 1 by the time Watson's knee recovers then he could be the odd man out in Green Bay. That might seem like a harsh outcome for the highly-touted wideout but his place in the receiver room is under serious threat by the team's recent draft choices.