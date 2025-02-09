Raphinha tells Barcelona fans just what they want to hear
It's natural for Barcelona supporters to be concerned when they constantly see rumors about Raphinha's future at the club. Fortunately for supports of the La Liga giants, the player himself confirms they have nothing to worry about.
The talented attacker recently went on record that his focus has "always" been on Barcelona. He was strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer but ultimately stayed put in Spain. The Brazilian attacker has responded with a stellar campaign for Hansi Flick's star-studded side.
He's arguably been the club's most influential attacker on the season. Raphinha has been particularly good during the club's Champions League campaign. He's poured in eight goals and four assists in just eight appearances during the European competition.
Raphinha recommits to Barcelona, but for how long?
While Raphinha's focus is now unquestionably on Barcelona, the question becomes how much longer the club will rely on him. The fresh-faced attacking midfielder is playing his age-28 season and is reliant on pace to trouble opposing defenders. It's easy to envision a scenario where Flick and the other higher-ups at the club start to lessen their dependence on him as he nears the age of 30.
His age also increases the probability that Barcelona might try to sell him while he can still command a significant transfer fee. The club's financial issues have been well documented over the past several years. Selling a big-name star like Raphinha for a massive fee could do wonders to free up the club to make other signings that might solidify their future.
At the very least, Barcelona supporters can take comfort in the fact that Raphinha only has eyes for their club at the moment. It's now far more likely that the club will make the decision to part with him before the player's eyes start to look elsewhere. He may not be a part of the team's long-term future but his form at the moment has Barcelona flying high.