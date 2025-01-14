Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic gets brutally honest about Steph Curry's retirement in the funniest way possible
Stephen Curry is not only the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he's one greatest players ever. He's a nightmare for players to defend and for coaches to scheme against. There has never been, and might never be, another player like him.
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is one of 29 head coaches who, every season, attempt and inevitably fail to contain Curry. It can be a daunting challenge to do that, and Rajakovic made that abundantly clear after Monday's game against Curry's Golden State Warriors.
When discussing how difficult it is to coach against Curry, Rajakovic couldn't help but talk about the superstar guard retiring. He plans on having a reaction that I'd guess most head coaches not named Steve Kerr will have.
Darko Rajakovic's reaction to what it's like to guard Stephen Curry shows just how good star guard is
How exactly does one scheme to defend this? With just a shade under two minutes to go in the first half, Curry randomly pulled up from the logo with 18 seconds to shoot and knocked down a shot only he realistically could make. How does a coach prevent this from happening? They could try and trap him at the logo, but Curry has the dribbling ability to navigate around the defense. They could double or triple-team him, but Curry will find the open man and beat you that way.
Imagine having to see that regularly. You never know when and where Curry will pull up from, but he can make a shot from just about any spot on the court.
The Raptors were able to fight off Curry and the Warriors to continue Golden State's recent rough stretch, but did so by the skin of their teeth, winning on Monday 104-101. Curry had 26 points and went 9-for-17 from the field while sinking four three-pointers in 10 tries. He tacked on seven rebounds and seven assists. That was just an ordinary night at the office for Curry, who does this against practically everyone.
Rajakovic might only have to face Curry twice a year now that he's coaching the Raptors in the Eastern Conference, but he has a lengthy history against the 36-year-old, to say the least. Rajakovic spent nine seasons as an assistant coach in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies. He has seen Curry put ridiculous performances together as often as any active coach.
Curry has averaged 22.7 points per game this season, averaging over four three-pointers per contest. He has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his last 13 seasons. He has averaged at least four three-pointers in each of his last 10 seasons. The NBA has been focused more on the three-point shot now than ever before, and Curry has everything to do with that.
While shooting will still be as good as it has ever been when Curry does retire, it won't be quite the same with the best to ever do it no longer on the floor. That, to Rajakovic and every other coach who has had to gameplan against him, is something to look forward to.