Raptors fans on Reddit ready to apologize to Masai Ujiri after Brandon Ingram trade
By Lior Lampert
The Toronto Raptors decided to participate in the 2025 trade deadline madness by shockingly acquiring former All-Star Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. While the two sides were reportedly "engaged" in talks leading up to the swap, it's still a head-turning move for multiple reasons.
First, the Pelicans finally parted ways with Ingram. Following months of speculation surrounding his future with the franchise, the veteran forward has found a new home and is getting a fresh start. Re-routing him to Toronto also signals New Orleans' plans to tank this season and is eyeing a rebuild.
Conversely, Ingram's arrival in Toronto is fascinating. The Raptors are fifth in this year's NBA Draft Lottery odds with a 16-35 record. So, the timing of this deal is noteworthy, especially considering the 2025 prospect class is loaded with talent headlined by standout Duke freshman Cooper Flagg. Regardless, fans on Reddit are grateful because team president Masai Ujiri redeemed himself after netting a lowly return from the Pascal Siakam-Indiana Pacers transaction.
As one user notes, the Raptors turned Siakam's expiring contract into Ingram and a pair of intriguing young talents. 3-and-D wing Ochai Agbaji and rookie combo guard Ja'Kobe Walter fit nicely into Toronto's ongoing youth movement, each flashing long-term rotational upside. Three first-round selelctions looked nice, but Indiana didn't give up any premium assets. Ujiri recovered nicely, converting them into tangible players.
Moreover, the Toronto faithful is ostensibly excited about what the future has in store for its current group. Between Ingram, franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Agbaji, rookie sharpshooter Gradey Dick and more, a promising foundation is forming. Plus, the Raptors managed to hang onto their 2025 first-rounder, which could ultimately be a top-five (or better) choice.
Another Raptors supporter sounded optimistic about the Ingram addition, particularly knowing what it took to land him. Toronto didn't have to give up "any core pieces" or high-end draft capital to do it. In exchange, they received a 27-year-old proven commodity who is "immediately [their] best scorer by far."
Overall, Raptors Nation conceivably feels good about Ingram entering the mix and appreciates Ujiri's efforts and vision after not seeing eye-to-eye with Siakam.