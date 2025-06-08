Raptors might control the entire NBA offseason if recent rumors are true

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding what the Toronto Raptors may do this summer, especially for a team that won 30 games this season. Watching Pascal Siakam back in the NBA Finals — as a member of the Indiana Pacers — must have struck a chord in the front office. They're seemingly ready to make a splash, whether it be via this year's draft or a blockbuster trade ... or both.

The Raptors "highly value" Duke center Khaman Maluach, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer ($). But he's the consensus top-ranked big man, and Toronto holds the No. 9 overall pick. They project to be slightly out of reach for him, meaning a move up the board is likely needed.

Meanwhile, amid their reported infatuation with Maluach, Toronto has its sights on acquiring a "big fish," like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri is up to something, we just don't know what it is (yet). Regardless, they could quietly hold the keys to the league's offseason.

The Raptors may be the NBA's biggest offseason player

Whichever direction the Raptors decide to take will have rather sizable implications. Whether it's fully leaning into the youth movement and doing what it takes to select Maluach or acquiring Durant/Antetokounmpo, the stakes are significant. Either way, Toronto figures to take a big swing.

It appears that Ujiri and the Toronto brain trust want to expedite their rebuild after missing the playoffs for a third consecutive campaign. They've seen ex-Raptors like Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Norman Powell flourish for contending clubs since parting ways with them. Concurrently, the Association's lone Canadian franchise has taken several steps backward and looks determined to dig out of this rut.

Can the Raptors make noise this offseason?

Toronto is positioned nicely to cash in some of its chips if that's the route Ujiri and Co. choose to take. They own all of their first-round picks through 2031, including the mentioned lottery selection in June (h/t ESPN's Bobby Marks). The Raptors have as many as five tradeable firsts and eight second-rounders at their disposal.

Moreover, the Raptors have a plethora of young talent and necessary salary filler to make a marquee swap. Their stable of wings, headlined by Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo, would garner interest. The same can be said for guards Immanuel Quickley and Ja'Kobe Walter. Veteran 7-footer Jakob Poeltl is also on a friendly contract and can be a solid asset.