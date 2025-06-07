Raptors potential pitch for Kevin Durant comes with multiple problems

The Toronto Raptors are generating a lot of buzz ahead of what promises to be a chaotic summer in the NBA. After a bold midseason trade for Brandon Ingram, it's clear Masai Ujiri has no plans to tank again in 2026. Rather than patiently build up his current core, however, it seems like Ujiri might take his competitive aspirations a step further with another blockbuster trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest name in the rumor mill right now — and with him, sure, every team should take a stab. But now the Raptors are being connected to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, with "numerous" NBA figures under the impression that Toronto will take interest in four-time scoring champ, per The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

This is... certainly a juicy nugget. It's not difficult to understand why Toronto would take interest in Durant, whose trade value probably pales in comparison to what it normally costs to add a player of his caliber. But it's the reason his trade value may be muted that should give Toronto pause, as the timelines don't really line up on paper.

Raptors take an interest in Kevin Durant... but should they?

Toronto is still a fairly young team, with all the core players — Ingram (27), Scottie Barnes (23), Immanuel Quickley (25), RJ Barrett (24) — well shy of 30. Durant is 36, and he's entering the final year of his contract. Any KD trade will presumably involve him giving his blessing, but is Toronto going to line up an extension? And should Toronto even want to be on the hook for Durant at max money when he's 38, 39, 40 years old? The answer is no, probably not.

Durant can absolutely improve the Raptors in dramatic fashion. This is a team in desperate need of more shooting and spacing. Few space the floor more prolifically than Durant. His defense declined last season, but Toronto can hopefully surround him with the length and youth necessary to pick up the slack on that end. Durant boosts the offense and gives Toronto a clear path to the postseason. There's no doubt about it.

There is, however, doubt as to whether or not the Raptors can earnestly contend with Durant, which is the only real point of a trade like this. KD's longevity has been a true anomaly, but we are at the point where it's fair to question if he can be the best player on a contender. The East is looking awfully weak next season, but Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are the real deal. The Cavs just won 64 games. The Knicks won't go away. Joel Embiid and the Sixers are lurking beneath the surface. It will take a solid, near bulletproof roster to give Toronto a shot.

Durant's inability to pressure the rim has been more apparent in recent years. He has lost a step with age. He's a good enough shooter to buoy the offense anyway, but Toronto lacks another 1A superstar to create advantages and set up the offense late in games. Barnes has his moments, and there's still room for growth. Ingram is a bonafide creator on the wing. But the Raptors, even with Durant, aren't a home run lock to contend for a title next season. If you trade youth and sacrifice draft capital, such as the No. 9 pick, to go all-in on a short window with Durant, it has to involve a clear path to a championship.

What would it take for the Raptors to trade for Kevin Durant?

The clearest and cleanest way to get this done would be RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji and the No. 9 pick for KD, straight up. The salaries work and Toronto retains its "big three" of Barnes, Quickley and Ingram, giving them an impressive offensive apparatus to build around. Head coach Darko Rajaković has been waiting for a chance to coach a team this malleable and dynamic, with that much shooting in the lineup.

It's a fun concept, don't get me wrong. The Raptors would be must-watch TV with a path to a top-four seed in the East. This is definitely a much better team than Durant has experienced in Phoenix over the last couple years.

Phoenix gets its defensive anchor in Poeltl, a scoring wing to absorb Durant's minutes in Barrett, a young upside swing in Agbaji, and a top-10 pick, which can infuse Phoenix's rotation with much-needed youth and upside beyond this current core. The Raptors don't necessarily need to empty the clip or completely tear down the current rotation to get a deal across the table.

But, when push comes to shove, is this the best use of Toronto's myriad resources when younger stars are bound to hit the market eventually? Maybe not.