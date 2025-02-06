Raptors projected lineup after Brandon Ingram trade
In a league where no one is safe, the Toronto Raptors are making a bold playoff push.
Toronto has acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
This move shifts Toronto out of tank mode and into a win-now mentality, despite sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with just over 30 games remaining.
Ingram’s six-and-a-half-year run in New Orleans officially comes to a close. Over that span, he averaged 23.0 points and 5.5 rebounds on 47.2 percent field-goal shooting, but injuries prevented him from fully reaching his potential.
With no contract extension in sight and just one playoff appearance (2022) to show for it, this separation felt inevitable.
Projected Raptors starting lineup with Brandon Ingram
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Ingram’s arrival adds size, length, and scoring to an already tall Raptors lineup (average height: 6-foot-6). While Toronto sacrifices bench depth, they now boast one of the most versatile starting fives in the East.
With Brown and Olynyk gone, the Raptors will likely lean on Gradey Dick as their primary scoring option off the bench.
The 21-year-old has taken a massive sophomore leap, averaging 15.7 PPG in 29.9 MPG across 43 games. While there were concerns about disrupting his development, Immanuel Quickley remains the primary facilitator, allowing Dick to thrive as a pure scorer in the second unit.
Can Toronto make a late-season playoff push?
Currently 5.5 games behind the final Play-In spot, the Raptors face an uphill climb. However, with teams like Chicago and Brooklyn pivoting toward rebuilds, the door is open for a late-season surge.
If Toronto’s new core clicks, Masai Ujiri’s gamble could pay off in a big way — setting the stage for a franchise-altering playoff run.