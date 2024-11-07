Fansided

Ravens vs Bengals inactives: Week 10 injury report for Thursday Night Football

By Scott Rogust

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

We have reached double digit weeks into the 2024 NFL season. While the NFL will be kicking off early on Sunday from Germany for New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, there is a Thursday Night Football Game, and it is a rivarly game.

It will be a battle between two AFC North rivals as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a rough start to their season, in which they had playoff aspirations. But this past weekend, the Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 to improve to 4-5 on the season. With a win over the Ravens, they could move even closer to the last Wild Card spot.

As for the Ravens, they are coming off a blowout win over the Denver Broncos to maintain their hold of the top Wild Card spot in the AFC. With a win on Thursday, and a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday could propel them back into the lead for the AFC North title.

As is the case every week, fans are wondering who will be active and who will be sidelined for the game. Well, we have you covered.

Cincinnati Bengals official injury report for Week 10

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Tee Higgins

WR

Quadricep

Doubtful

Charlie Jones

WR

Groin

Doubtful

Orlando Brown

OT

Knee/Fibula

Questionable

B.J. Hill

DT

Rib

Questionable

Geno Stone

S

Shin

Unspecified

One of the big names on the Bengals who is trending towards not playing is wide receiver Tee Higgins. The wideout and impending free agent hasn't played since Week 7 due to a quadricep issue. Considering that Higgins hasn't participated in a single practice this week, it looks like he will miss his third consecutive game.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones is also listed as doubtful due to a groin injury.

Starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is listed as questionable with a knee/fibula issue. While he was out for practice on Monday, he was a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens official injury report for Week 10

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Isaiah Likely

TE

Hamstring

OUT

Brent Urban

DE

Concussion

OUT

Lamar Jackson

QB

Knee

Unspecified

Keaton Mitchell

RB

Knee

Questionable

Rasheen Ali

RB

Ankle

Questionable

Travis Jones

DT

Ankle

Unspecified

The Ravens will have two players officially sidelined for Thursday night. Tight end Isaiah Likely, one of Lamar Jackson's top targets in the passing game, is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. That is a huge loss for Baltimore's passing offense. Meanwhile, defensive end Brent Urban is confirmed out for Thursday night's game due to a concussion.

Jackson, meanwhile, missed practice on Tuesday due to a knee issue, leaving fans wondering if he would be in danger of being ruled out for the Bengals game. But on Wednesday, Jackson was a full participant in practice, paving the way for him to start.

feed

Home/Baltimore Ravens