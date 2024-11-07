Ravens vs Bengals inactives: Week 10 injury report for Thursday Night Football
By Scott Rogust
We have reached double digit weeks into the 2024 NFL season. While the NFL will be kicking off early on Sunday from Germany for New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, there is a Thursday Night Football Game, and it is a rivarly game.
It will be a battle between two AFC North rivals as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
The Cincinnati Bengals had a rough start to their season, in which they had playoff aspirations. But this past weekend, the Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 to improve to 4-5 on the season. With a win over the Ravens, they could move even closer to the last Wild Card spot.
As for the Ravens, they are coming off a blowout win over the Denver Broncos to maintain their hold of the top Wild Card spot in the AFC. With a win on Thursday, and a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday could propel them back into the lead for the AFC North title.
As is the case every week, fans are wondering who will be active and who will be sidelined for the game. Well, we have you covered.
Cincinnati Bengals official injury report for Week 10
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Tee Higgins
WR
Quadricep
Doubtful
Charlie Jones
WR
Groin
Doubtful
Orlando Brown
OT
Knee/Fibula
Questionable
B.J. Hill
DT
Rib
Questionable
Geno Stone
S
Shin
Unspecified
One of the big names on the Bengals who is trending towards not playing is wide receiver Tee Higgins. The wideout and impending free agent hasn't played since Week 7 due to a quadricep issue. Considering that Higgins hasn't participated in a single practice this week, it looks like he will miss his third consecutive game.
Wide receiver Charlie Jones is also listed as doubtful due to a groin injury.
Starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is listed as questionable with a knee/fibula issue. While he was out for practice on Monday, he was a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Baltimore Ravens official injury report for Week 10
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Isaiah Likely
TE
Hamstring
OUT
Brent Urban
DE
Concussion
OUT
Lamar Jackson
QB
Knee
Unspecified
Keaton Mitchell
RB
Knee
Questionable
Rasheen Ali
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Travis Jones
DT
Ankle
Unspecified
The Ravens will have two players officially sidelined for Thursday night. Tight end Isaiah Likely, one of Lamar Jackson's top targets in the passing game, is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. That is a huge loss for Baltimore's passing offense. Meanwhile, defensive end Brent Urban is confirmed out for Thursday night's game due to a concussion.
Jackson, meanwhile, missed practice on Tuesday due to a knee issue, leaving fans wondering if he would be in danger of being ruled out for the Bengals game. But on Wednesday, Jackson was a full participant in practice, paving the way for him to start.