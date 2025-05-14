Ravens’ bold risk with new Derrick Henry contract is all in the details

The Baltimore Ravens went against the grain by signing an aging running back to a lucrative contract extension. But Derrick Henry isn't your average seasoned tailback.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Henry and the Ravens agreed on a two-year, $30 million pact that includes $25 million in guaranteed money. The insider noted that this marks the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30, which presumably (and reasonably) has fans worried. However, we're here to quell those concerns and tell you that Baltimore made a wise investment, regardless of age.

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, per Todd France of Athletes First. It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old. pic.twitter.com/aeeqmHczPb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2025

Ravens zig while the rest of the NFL zags with Derrick Henry's bold new contract extension

This was undeniably an unprecedented move by Baltimore. Nonetheless, as previously mentioned, Henry isn't like other backs; his game and body are aging beautifully and showing zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Henry proved that time is merely a construct in his inaugural campaign with Baltimore. He amassed the second-most single-season rushing yards by a Raven (1,921), which trailed only Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley in 2024. His 5.9 yards per attempt on an absurd 325 totes highlight how fresh and fit the burly bruiser still is despite turning 31 in January.

As someone with 2,529 touches to his name, you'd think the wear and tear would do a number on Henry. Yet, he looked rejuvenated in Year 1 with the Ravens, matching the production from his Offensive Player of the Year in 2020. "The King" and Baltimore's franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, formed a special, dynamic backfield duo and now have ample time to build on their immediate success together.

Henry not only helped Baltimore's run game this past season, but he also opened up their passing attack. Opposing defenses would use heavier boxes to sell out to stop him and Jackson on the ground, which unlocked the team's aerial strike. The latter set career-highs in yards, touchdowns, adjusted yards per attempt, passer rating and QBR alongside the former, which hardly feels like a coincidence.

So, at first glance, paying Henry may feel wrong. But he greatly enhances what the Ravens are trying to do offensively and maximizes Jackson's skill set. That sounds like money well spent, no matter how you slice it.