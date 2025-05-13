Ravens draft pick already in line for larger role after brutal injury update

If there is one constant in the NFL, it's the Baltimore Ravens drafting well. That was the case this year, where they set the tone by drafting Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick to add to their stacked secondary, led by Kyle Hamilton. Before training camp even began, Starks is now in line for a larger role on defense, due in part to an injury.

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington suffered a torn Achilles tendon during conditioning. As a result, Washington is set to miss most or all of the 2025 season.

Rapoport also mentioned that Starks now providees "depth and likely immediate impact in the secondary."

The #Ravens did draft Malaki Starks in the first round, providing depth and likely immediate impact in the secondary. But this hurts, nonetheless. https://t.co/6avq667Xwm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2025

Ar'Darius Washington's injury could lead to increased role for rookie Malaki Starks

This is a brutal update for the Ravens, as Washington emerged as a rising star for the team last season.

Washington had an increased workload on defense after primarily playing on special teams, and he made the most of his opportunities. In 17 games, Washington recorded 64 combined tackles (45 solo, 19 assisted), eight passes defended, and two interceptions. In pass coverage, Washington allowed 36 receptions for 375 yards and five interceptions on 52 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Washington sidelined for most, if not all, of the 2025 season, that means Ravens fans should expect to see Starks on the gridiron a lot during his rookie year.

Starks was viewed as one of the top safety prospects in the 2025 draft class for a reason. During his time at Georgia, Starks was a consensus All-American in 2023, a First-team All-American in 2024, and First-team All-SEC in both 2023 and 2024. Oh, and he wo a CFP National Championship in 2022.

In his three years playing for Georgia, Starks recorded 197 combined tackles (127 solo, 70 assisted), 17 passes defended, and six interceptions.

While the Ravens will be without a consistent piece of the secondary from last season, they can take solace in the fact that Starks can help make up for Washington's absence.