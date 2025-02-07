Ravens fans just want to talk with NFL MVP voter who put Lamar Jackson fourth
By Jack Posey
The NFL MVP award last night at the NFL Honors was given to one of the two players most people thought would get it — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. This made Bills Mafia happy and sent home sad Baltimore Ravens fans who thought Lamar Jackson deserved his third MVP award. It ended up a close vote, with 27 first-place votes for Allen and 23 in favor of Jackson. But, there is one vote caster who flat-out disrespected Jackson, upsetting Ravens fans, and this isn't the first, or second, time he's pulled these shenanigans.
It is no secret who votes for award winners in the NFL. In fact, the NFL even tells us who those voters voted for! Enter Jim Miller, who voted for Jackson fourth in MVP voting, leaving already upset Ravens fans in outrage when they heard the news. And the guys he voted ahead of Jackson — Allen, Saquon Barkley and Joe Burrow — had great seasons, but many people and voters agree that Jackson should've been ahead of them.
Maybe Miller just wanted attention for his show on SiriusXM. All publicity is good publicity, right? But he has a track record of this behavior.
Jim Miller has made wild MVP votes before
Remember Peyton Manning's incredible 2013 campaign that earned him the MVP? It was the season where he set the record for touchdown passes in a year with 55 and threw for over 5,000 yards. He won the award with 49 of 50 votes. The one vote that went against him — Jim Miller, who voted for Tom Brady because he thought what Brady "did this year was pretty amazing." Was Manning's performance not amazing?
Here's another example — in 2019 Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and won his first MVP award unanimously. Although he did make the team, there was a voter who did not vote for Jackson to win first-team All-Pro honors. That voter, you guessed it, was Jim Miller.
All this evidence leaves NFL fans asking why does he still have a vote and Ravens fans asking what does Jim Miller have against Lamar Jackson.