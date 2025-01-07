It took Ravens one day to give Steelers, George Pickens amazing bulletin-board material
By Kinnu Singh
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have been engaged in a blood feud ever since the inception of the AFC North. On the field, both teams have engaged in defensive battles, punishing each other with unforgiving hits on a biannual basis.
The Ravens have evolved into an offensive juggernaut since they selected quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft. The two-time NFL MVP has dominated the league over the course of his career, but he has struggled to find the same success against Pittsburgh. Jackson won just one of his first five starts against the Steelers. In those five games, he threw a total of just five passing touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions while averaging just 213 passing yards per game.
Jackson finally found his second win against the Steelers in Week 16, which helped the Ravens surpass Pittsburgh in the standings to clinch the AFC North division title. If Jackson wants to lead the Ravens to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, he’ll have to get through the Steelers once again.
The Ravens will host the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday. After splitting their two matchups of the regular season, the third matchup between the division rivals will provide them with the opportunity to end each other’s season.
Ravens' players used Lamar Jackson's cologne to take a jab at George Pickens
Ahead of Baltimore’s playoff opener against Pittsburgh, Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han went around the Ravens locker room to ask players about their quarterback’s new unisex cologne, Night Lights.
“Lamar has a unisex cologne,” Han told players. “What do you think it’s going to smell like?”
The answers varied: palm trees, something chill and not too strong, a fresh ocean smell, flowers, hibiscus or daises, feminine cologne. The players were given the opportunity to try the cologne, and while they largely enjoyed it, they struggled to come to a consensus on the fragrance. Then, while Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones was trying out the cologne, a Ravens player suddenly found the perfect description.
“It smells like George Pickens,” the Ravens player said.
“[It smells] soft?” another responded.
“Yeah, just like that."
The Ravens evidently have a genuine abhorrence for Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, who frequently made headlines for his behavior on the field this season. Pickens got into a few heated scuffles on the field, particularly against Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis.
The talented third-year wide receiver missed the previous matchup against Baltimore due to an injury, but he reeled in eight of his 12 targets for 89 yards in the Steelers’ 18-16 win against the Ravens in Week 11. Pittsburgh has been reeling over the past month, and they’re entering the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. If the Ravens’ locker room banter can motivate him, Pittsburgh could have an opportunity to silence their divisional rival.
While Jackson’s cologne may produce a soft-smelling fragrance, Pickens is not a part of its scent. The cologne includes notes of neroli, cinnamon bark, incense, papyrus, amber and sandalwood.