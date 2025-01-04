Ravens playoff scenarios: How Baltimore can win the AFC North title in Week 18
By Lior Lampert
It's been a strange, up-and-down year for the Baltimore Ravens. They've had many high points, reminding us why they're among the favorites for Super Bowl LIX, accompanied by spurts where they look vulnerable and expugnable.
But the Ravens have ostensibly settled in, crushing their last three opponents by an average scoring margin of 22.3 points. One of those victories came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, AKA Baltimore's most hated rival, which may ultimately represent the turning point in their respective seasons.
Baltimore's 34-17 shellacking of the Steelers in Week 16 knotted the two teams up in the divisional ranks. Since then, the two teams have continued trending in different directions, clearing the runway for the Ravens to repeat as AFC North champions.
Heading into their regular-season finale at home against the Cleveland Browns, here's how the Ravens can stave off the Steelers in the AFC North.
Ravens playoff scenarios: How Baltimore can win the AFC North title
The Ravens control their destiny. With a win over the Browns, they clinch the AFC North crown. It can't get more straightforward than that. Baltimore's ongoing ascension, combined with Pittsburgh continuing to crumble, has simplified the range of outcomes.
Fortunately, for members of the Ravens Flock, Baltimore is a whopping 20-point favorite versus the Browns (per ESPN Bet). This marks one of the biggest betting spreads in NFL history, highlighting how slim Cleveland's odds of pulling off the upset are.
Nonetheless, should the Ravens somehow squander their golden opportunity, they can still secure the AFC North title. However, that would mean they need the Steelers to lose their Week 18 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati's hopes of sneaking into the AFC Wild Card picture hinge on them beating the Steelers. The Bengals will presumably leave it all out on the field, so Pittsburgh must be prepared to match their intensity. Otherwise, the Black and Gold will have no shot of leapfrogging the Ravens.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Ravens are well on their way to finishing atop the AFC North for a second consecutive campaign. Yet, we've seen crazier things happen, making it a situation worth monitoring.