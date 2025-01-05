Ravens playoff scenarios: Which team will Baltimore play in AFC Wild Card Round?
The Baltimore Ravens left zero doubt on Saturday, taking a pick-six to the house midway through the first quarter and cruising from there in a 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns that clinches the AFC North for Lamar Jackson and Co. It's the second straight division title for Baltimore, and it locks them into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs at 12-5, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.
But while Saturday's win set the Ravens' own playoff position in stone, just who they'll play in the Wild Card round remains up in the air. There are two possible opponents for Baltimore next weekend, one of whom is a very familiar foe.
Ravens playoff scenarios: Who will Baltimore play in AFC Wild Card Round?
Baltimore clinched the division and the third seed in the AFC playoff bracket on Saturday, meaning they'll face the No. 6 seed on Wild Card weekend. So who might that team be? That depends on some results still to come, starting with the Ravens' fiercest rival.
In the nightcap on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore's win took the division off the table for Pittsburgh, but there's still some seeding at stake: Win, and the Steelers clinch the fifth seed at 11-6; lose, and that leaves the door open for the Los Angeles Chargers to leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.
The Steelers are at 10-6, ahead of the 10-6 Chargers as things stand by virtue of a head-to-head win earlier in the year. The Denver Broncos are looming at 9-7, but Pittsburgh has a win over Denver this season as well, meaning that the Steelers hold the tiebreaker no matter which teams it winds up tied in the standings with. If Pittsburgh beats Cincinnati, they're guaranteed the No. 5 seed, edging out L.A. even if both teams finish at 11-6. That would lock the Chargers into the No. 6 spot no matter what, as Los Angeles swept the season series against Denver this season and no other team can get to 10-7.
For the Ravens, then, it's simple. A Steelers win, and the Chargers will travel to Baltimore on Wild Card weekend in a rematch of Lamar Jackson's first-ever playoff game back in 2018. If the Steelers lose, then L.A. can leapfrog Pittsburgh with a win against the Raiders on Sunday, jumping to the fifth spot and setting up a rivalry showdown between Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round.