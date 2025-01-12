Ravens star Roquan Smith kicks Patrick Queen and Steelers while they're down
By Mark Powell
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday night, but the game wasn't as close as even that scoreline would indicate. Baltimore had a 21-0 lead at halftime, and ran the ball for 300 yards on the vaunted Steelers defense. Pittsburgh has a lot of questions to answer this offseason, but Baltimore doesn't care – the Ravens have another game to prep for.
Still, winning two straight games against the Steelers to essentially end their season has to feel good for Baltimore. After a Pittsburgh victory earlier this season, the Steelers had won eight of the last nine games against their most-hated rival. The Ravens took that statistic to heart, and did something about it. Frankly, it probably didn't help that former Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen gave the Ravens some bulletin-board material shortly after that Nov. 17 matchup.
Ravens had a lot of reasons to make Patrick Queen eat his words
Queen was motivated prior to that November affair, claiming he wasn't wanted back in Baltimore.
"I wasn't wanted back. I didn't get an offer back. It's definitely kind of upsetting, being there for four years, the bond that you grow with your teammates. At the end of the day, the first few months, you definitely go through those feelings," Queen said.
An 18-16 win by the Steelers spoke volumes about their development as a defense and Queen's fit in it, but he was far from done getting revenge – or so he thought.
“I’m over it,” Queen said before the Steelers eventual Week 16 loss to the Ravens. “We clinched a playoff spot. There are bigger things to look at down the road. Right now, this is a big game. It’s a division game. A chance to get t-shirts and hats. I’m all for it, all for the rivalry, but I’m over my old team.”
The Ravens took Queen's commentary to heart, defeating the Steelers by double digits not only in Week 16 but also in their postseason matchup.
Roquan Smith knocked out Patrick Queen with postgame comments
Roquan Smith was the more valued member of the Ravens linebacking corps, which is why Baltimore signed Queen's good friend to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2023 before eventually letting Queen walk. Queen remained bitter, while Smith took the high road – until now.
“I think I remember my guy (Patrick Queen) saying the last time we played them it was a hat and t-shirt, but I guess he got the t-shirt he got on and he’ll be in, what, Cabo or somewhere? But, he's still my guy, much love," he said, per FOX Baltimore's Morgan Adsit.
Queen and the Steelers have been knocked out of the postseason, both figuratively and literally thanks to Smith's postgame commentary.