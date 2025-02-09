Ravens will not give Cowboys a chance to rectify one of Jerry Jones' biggest mistakes
By John Buhler
The Dallas Cowboys' decadence has once again came back to haunt them. While it was stupid for the Tennessee Titans to ever let Derrick Henry play for another franchise, there is a reason why they have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Henry could have played for anyone last season, but ended up starring for the Baltimore Ravens. This all-time running back is not slowing down just yet.
Even on the wrong side of 30, Henry is a generational talent who will play in the NFL, presumably at a high level, for the next few seasons before retiring. He was a workhorse at Alabama and in Nashville. Now that he is playing for a Super Bowl contender, he does not want to leave. It is why Dianna Russini's intel for The Athletic hints at Henry re-signing with Baltimore and ending his career there.
While I would have picked the Ravens over the Cowboys if I was in Henry's shoes, we really only have Jones to blame for that. His obsession of becoming beholden to his players for too long has been to the Cowboys' detriment. Dallas brought back Ezekiel Elliott for mostly sentimental reasons after letting him spending a season with the New England Patriots. This foolish tactic cost Dallas Henry.
Now that Brian Schottenheimer has been promoted from within, what direction is this team going in?
Derrick Henry is projected to return to the Baltimore Ravens next season
While I am skeptical about the Ravens' chances of ever winning a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson as their franchise quarterback, all they need is a lucky break or two to come out of the AFC one day. Baltimore has the right structure in place organizationally to take advantage of someone like the Kansas City Chiefs stubbing their toe ahead of the Arrowhead Invitational. We can only hope for it...
As for the Cowboys, they have not even been to an NFC Championship Game since Henry was a toddler. At one point in time, it may have been every NFL player's dream to play for the Cowboys, but that is no longer the case. Players have gotten smarter in the dawn of the social media age. They know that they can win big anywhere, as winning is not a prerequisite when playing for a bigger brand.
When it comes to Henry, a player like this only comes around once in a decade. The last running back who was this type of talent as a bell-cow was Adrian Peterson. Henry was previously available due to the Titans' utter incompetence. Dallas could have taken advantage of the situation at hand. However, the far better-run franchise ended up with him in Baltimore. I would want to retire with this team, too.
Cowboys fans can only hope Dallas learns from lessons of extreme decadence under a new voice.