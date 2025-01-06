Ravens injury news sounds like built-in excuse if Baltimore’s playoff failures continue
By Lior Lampert
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have routinely proven themselves as a regular-season juggernaut over the past seven years. However, their perennial playoff shortcomings continue to haunt them. It's time to put up or shut up. Yet, the team's latest update on injured star wide receiver Zay Flowers feels like a hedge in preparation for the seemingly inevitable disappointment.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh declared Flowers "day-to-day," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, specifying that the right knee ailment isn't season-ending. Nonetheless, it'll be an uphill battle for the standout wideout to gain clearance ahead of Baltimore's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Initially deemed a sprain, Harbaugh reportedly declined to confirm the severity of Flowers' knee issue. Regardless, when addressing the media on Monday, the sideline general sounded pessimistic about the latter's chances of playing in Baltimore's first-round clash with the Steelers.
"[Flowers will] try to do everything to get back as soon as he can, and we'll see where that takes us," Harbaugh told reporters.
Between Harbaugh's inauspicious comments and the Ravens-Steelers matchup being slated for a Saturday kickoff, Flowers is ostensibly on the wrong side of questionable. The timing couldn't be much worse for Baltimore as they try to exercise their postseason demons.
After going down in the second quarter of Baltimore's Week 18 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Flowers is in serious jeopardy of missing time. The uncertainty surrounding his diagnosis ominously suggests it may be a multi-week absence, which is terrible news for Jackson and the Ravens' aerial attack.
Flowers followed up a strong rookie campaign with a strong 2024 performance. He posted 74 receptions for 1,059 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His efforts were recognized, becoming the first receiver in Ravens franchise history to earn Pro Bowl honors.
Without Flowers, Baltimore lacks reliable pass-catching options beyond veteran tight end Mark Andrews. So, their road to Super Bowl LIX gets even harder if he's sidelined for any time. Be that as it may, his dubious status gives the Ravens an excuse to point to if they fall short of the ultimate goal.