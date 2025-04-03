Rays flame-throwing lefty could be this year’s Mason Miller

Each year, there are breakout stars all over MLB. Sometimes, it's a top prospect, and a lot of people see it coming. Other times, it's a heartwarming story of a player who's been looked over for his entire career but shined when he was given a shot at the big leagues.

Last season, MLB's breakout star was Athletics pitcher Mason Miller. Miller took the baseball world by storm with his 103 MPH fastball and wipeout slider. Beyond that, his story caught the attention of many.

Miller was once a struggling Division III pitcher who couldn't gain weight. After putting on the weight, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Miller would go on to gain weight and excel at the D3 level before transferring to Gardner Webb and getting drafted. The flamethrower has the story and the fastball to be a breakout star, but it was his ridiculous first half of the season that dominated the headlines.

The Athletics' closer seemed untouchable as he racked up saves and dominated potential trade rumors. They ended up holding on to him and he's still one of the best closers in the league a year later.

Now, baseball could have another breakout pitcher who's only cracking the surface of his potential right now.

Rays' pitcher Mason Montgomery could be this year's Mason Miller

Tampa Bay Rays lefty Mason Montgomery might share the same first name and initials as the aforementioned Miller, but he's a bit different on the mound.

Montgomery, 24, has an electric fastball just like Miller. He also has a wipe-out slider, just like Miller. The lefty, also in similar fashion to Miller, is a converted starting pitcher who struggled as a starter and could excel as a reliever. Could these two pitchers be any more alike?

Now, the Rays' lefty hasn't gotten enough time in the big leagues to show whether or not he could be fast-tracked to a closer role like Miller was, but the early signs indicate Montgomery is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

In 11.2 big league innings, he's struck out 21 batters and allowed just two earned runs. This season, he's tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Remember the name because Montgomery is looking like he could be this season's breakout star.