Are you joking? Rays to play 2025 season on a field named after Yankees legend
By Scott Rogust
The Tampa Bay Rays were in flux heading into the 2025 season. Last month, Tropicana Field was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton, as the roof was torn off the stadium due to the heavy winds. With the stadium needing heavy and expensive renovations, the Rays had to find a temporary home for the entirety of the 2025 season.
As it turns out, one of their biggest rivals provided the ultimate assist.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times was first to report that the Rays will play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training facility of the New York Yankees, in Tampa, Fla., for the entirety of the 2025 season.
Rays to play 2025 home games at Yankees spring training facility
The Rays had been considering either George M. Steinbrenner Field or the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training home field, BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., for their 2025 home games. Ultimately, the Rays decided that staying in Tampa was the way to go.
“We deeply appreciate that the Yankees have graciously allowed us to play at Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season,’’ Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said, per the team's official statement. “The hurricane damage to Tropicana Field has forced us to take some extraordinary steps, just as Hurricanes Helene and Milton have forced thousands of families and businesses in our community to adapt to new circumstances as we all recover and rebuild.’’
Yankees team owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke about the news as well, saying that his family knows the Tampa area well and that helping keep players close to Tropicana Field was of the utmost importance.
“We are happy to extend our hand to the Rays and their fans by providing a Major League-quality facility for them to utilize this season,’’ said Steinbrenner. “Both the Yankees organization and my family have deep roots in the Tampa Bay region, and we understand how meaningful it is for Rays players, employees and fans to have their 2025 home games take place within 30 minutes of Tropicana Field. In times like these, rivalry and competition take a back seat to doing what’s right for our community -- which is continuing to help families and businesses rebound from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.’’
The Yankees are projected to make around $15 million in revenue for the Rays playing home games at Georgia M. Steinbrenner Field, according to the Associated Press report.
As for spring training games, the Yankees will play home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, while the Rays will be at their own facility at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Tropicana Field, meanwhile won't be ready until the 2026 season. According to a damage assessment report, via the Tampa Bay Times, the repairs could cost $55.7 million total. The roof of Tropicana Field is expected to cost $23.6 million.
The Rays have a home for the 2025 season, and it's thanks in part to an assist from their AL East rivals, the Yankees.