RBC Canadian Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at TPC Toronto

Full RBC Canadian Open payouts from the $9.8 million purse on the line at TPC Toronto this week.
RBC Canadian Open 2025 | Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

There were questions about what the PGA Tour players could expect at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open as they played for the first time at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. What they ultimately found out that they could expect was a tight leaderboard and some low-scoring. That wasn't more evident than on Sunday with Sam Burns coming from well down the leaderboard to fire an 8-under 62 and take the clubhouse lead that had everyone on the course trying to chase him down.

Burns, who has been dominant at times on the PGA Tour, was among the favorites to take home the win at the RBC Canadian Open but didn't surge until Sunday. That left the likes of Cameron Young, Matt McCarty, Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox chasing him and setting up a ton of drama down the stretch in Toronto.

As always, though, while getting a great finish before next week's US Open is always crucial, it's also about these players getting the prize money that they've earned. So, let's take a look at how the Canadian Open payouts break down and how the purse has increased at this event over the years as well.

RBC Canadian Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open will receive a payout of $1.764 million for their win at TPC Toronto. That comes as, obviously, the largest prize money awarded from the $9.8 million purse on the line this week. That purse has been steadily growing over the past three years, as has the winner's prize as well, with the total purse increasing $400K from last year in 2024 and the winner receiving $52,000 more for their payout.

RBC Canadian Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's a look at the payouts for every finishing position at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

Finishing Position

RBC Canadian Open Payouts

Winner

$1.764 million

2nd

$1.0682 million

3rd

$676,200

4th

$480,200

5th

$401,800

6th

$355,250

7th

$330,750

8th

$306,250

9th

$286,650

10th

$267,050

11th

$247,450

12th

$227,850

13th

$208,250

14th

$188,650

15th

$178,850

16th

$169,050

17th

$159,250

18th

$149,450

19th

$139,650

20th

$129,850

21st

$120,050

22nd

$110,250

23rd

$102,410

24th

$94,570

25th

$86,730

26th

$78,890

27th

$75,950

28th

$73,010

29th

$70,070

30th

$67,130

31st

$64,190

32nd

$61,250

33rd

$58,310

34th

$55,860

35th

$53,410

36th

$50,960

37th

$48,510

38th

$46,550

39th

$44,590

40th

$42,630

41st

$40,670

42nd

$38,710

43rd

$36,750

44th

$34,790

45th

$32,830

46th

$30,870

47th

$28,910

48th

$27,342

49th

$25,970

50th

$25,186

51st

$24,598

52nd

$24,010

53rd

$23,618

54th

$23,226

55th

$23,030

56th

$22,834

57th

$22,638

58th

$22,442

59th

$22,246

60th

$22,050

61st

$21,854

62nd

$21,658

63rd

$21,462

64th

$21,226

65th

$21,070

66th

$20,874

67th

$20,678

68th

$20,482

Sandwiched between a signature event in the Memorial and then the US Open, the payouts at the RBC Canadian Open may look small. But again, the prize money has been growing over the last several years. For instance, the runner-up this year will clear $1 million in prize money for their efforts in Toronto this week, which was not the case in previous years. All the while, we're talking about a nice payday and some always-valuable FedEx Cup points that can absolutely help players set themselves on the right track to get into the playoffs with a jump up the season-long standings.

RBC Canadian Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 tournaments

Year - Winner

Total Purse

Winner's Payout

2024 - Robert MacIntyre

$9.4 million

$1.692 million

2023 - Nick Taylor

$9 million

$1.62 million

2022 - Rory McIlroy

$8.7 million

$1.566 million

2019 - Rory McIlroy

$7.6 million

$1.368 million

2018 - Dustin Johnson

$6.2 million

$1.116 million

The Canadian Open, of course, was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the restrictions in Canada regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that the last five tournaments dates back to Dustin Johnson's win in 2018. Furthermore, it's also always worth noting that the event has been on a rotation of courses throughout the years with all five of these tournaments being played at different venues, none of which were TPC Toronto, where the 2025 event is being held.

All the while, though, you can see just how much the prize money and purse have increased. When Johnson won in 2018, the purse was $3.6 million less than it is in 2025 while he received more than $600K less as the champion that year as well.

