RBC Canadian Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at TPC Toronto

There were questions about what the PGA Tour players could expect at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open as they played for the first time at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. What they ultimately found out that they could expect was a tight leaderboard and some low-scoring. That wasn't more evident than on Sunday with Sam Burns coming from well down the leaderboard to fire an 8-under 62 and take the clubhouse lead that had everyone on the course trying to chase him down.
Burns, who has been dominant at times on the PGA Tour, was among the favorites to take home the win at the RBC Canadian Open but didn't surge until Sunday. That left the likes of Cameron Young, Matt McCarty, Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox chasing him and setting up a ton of drama down the stretch in Toronto.
As always, though, while getting a great finish before next week's US Open is always crucial, it's also about these players getting the prize money that they've earned. So, let's take a look at how the Canadian Open payouts break down and how the purse has increased at this event over the years as well.
RBC Canadian Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open will receive a payout of $1.764 million for their win at TPC Toronto. That comes as, obviously, the largest prize money awarded from the $9.8 million purse on the line this week. That purse has been steadily growing over the past three years, as has the winner's prize as well, with the total purse increasing $400K from last year in 2024 and the winner receiving $52,000 more for their payout.
RBC Canadian Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025
Here's a look at the payouts for every finishing position at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
Finishing Position
RBC Canadian Open Payouts
Winner
$1.764 million
2nd
$1.0682 million
3rd
$676,200
4th
$480,200
5th
$401,800
6th
$355,250
7th
$330,750
8th
$306,250
9th
$286,650
10th
$267,050
11th
$247,450
12th
$227,850
13th
$208,250
14th
$188,650
15th
$178,850
16th
$169,050
17th
$159,250
18th
$149,450
19th
$139,650
20th
$129,850
21st
$120,050
22nd
$110,250
23rd
$102,410
24th
$94,570
25th
$86,730
26th
$78,890
27th
$75,950
28th
$73,010
29th
$70,070
30th
$67,130
31st
$64,190
32nd
$61,250
33rd
$58,310
34th
$55,860
35th
$53,410
36th
$50,960
37th
$48,510
38th
$46,550
39th
$44,590
40th
$42,630
41st
$40,670
42nd
$38,710
43rd
$36,750
44th
$34,790
45th
$32,830
46th
$30,870
47th
$28,910
48th
$27,342
49th
$25,970
50th
$25,186
51st
$24,598
52nd
$24,010
53rd
$23,618
54th
$23,226
55th
$23,030
56th
$22,834
57th
$22,638
58th
$22,442
59th
$22,246
60th
$22,050
61st
$21,854
62nd
$21,658
63rd
$21,462
64th
$21,226
65th
$21,070
66th
$20,874
67th
$20,678
68th
$20,482
Sandwiched between a signature event in the Memorial and then the US Open, the payouts at the RBC Canadian Open may look small. But again, the prize money has been growing over the last several years. For instance, the runner-up this year will clear $1 million in prize money for their efforts in Toronto this week, which was not the case in previous years. All the while, we're talking about a nice payday and some always-valuable FedEx Cup points that can absolutely help players set themselves on the right track to get into the playoffs with a jump up the season-long standings.
RBC Canadian Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 tournaments
Year - Winner
Total Purse
Winner's Payout
2024 - Robert MacIntyre
$9.4 million
$1.692 million
2023 - Nick Taylor
$9 million
$1.62 million
2022 - Rory McIlroy
$8.7 million
$1.566 million
2019 - Rory McIlroy
$7.6 million
$1.368 million
2018 - Dustin Johnson
$6.2 million
$1.116 million
The Canadian Open, of course, was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the restrictions in Canada regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that the last five tournaments dates back to Dustin Johnson's win in 2018. Furthermore, it's also always worth noting that the event has been on a rotation of courses throughout the years with all five of these tournaments being played at different venues, none of which were TPC Toronto, where the 2025 event is being held.
All the while, though, you can see just how much the prize money and purse have increased. When Johnson won in 2018, the purse was $3.6 million less than it is in 2025 while he received more than $600K less as the champion that year as well.