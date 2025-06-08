RBC Canadian Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at TPC Toronto

There were questions about what the PGA Tour players could expect at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open as they played for the first time at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. What they ultimately found out that they could expect was a tight leaderboard and some low-scoring. That wasn't more evident than on Sunday with Sam Burns coming from well down the leaderboard to fire an 8-under 62 and take the clubhouse lead that had everyone on the course trying to chase him down.

Burns, who has been dominant at times on the PGA Tour, was among the favorites to take home the win at the RBC Canadian Open but didn't surge until Sunday. That left the likes of Cameron Young, Matt McCarty, Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox chasing him and setting up a ton of drama down the stretch in Toronto.

As always, though, while getting a great finish before next week's US Open is always crucial, it's also about these players getting the prize money that they've earned. So, let's take a look at how the Canadian Open payouts break down and how the purse has increased at this event over the years as well.

RBC Canadian Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open will receive a payout of $1.764 million for their win at TPC Toronto. That comes as, obviously, the largest prize money awarded from the $9.8 million purse on the line this week. That purse has been steadily growing over the past three years, as has the winner's prize as well, with the total purse increasing $400K from last year in 2024 and the winner receiving $52,000 more for their payout.

RBC Canadian Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's a look at the payouts for every finishing position at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

Finishing Position RBC Canadian Open Payouts Winner $1.764 million 2nd $1.0682 million 3rd $676,200 4th $480,200 5th $401,800 6th $355,250 7th $330,750 8th $306,250 9th $286,650 10th $267,050 11th $247,450 12th $227,850 13th $208,250 14th $188,650 15th $178,850 16th $169,050 17th $159,250 18th $149,450 19th $139,650 20th $129,850 21st $120,050 22nd $110,250 23rd $102,410 24th $94,570 25th $86,730 26th $78,890 27th $75,950 28th $73,010 29th $70,070 30th $67,130 31st $64,190 32nd $61,250 33rd $58,310 34th $55,860 35th $53,410 36th $50,960 37th $48,510 38th $46,550 39th $44,590 40th $42,630 41st $40,670 42nd $38,710 43rd $36,750 44th $34,790 45th $32,830 46th $30,870 47th $28,910 48th $27,342 49th $25,970 50th $25,186 51st $24,598 52nd $24,010 53rd $23,618 54th $23,226 55th $23,030 56th $22,834 57th $22,638 58th $22,442 59th $22,246 60th $22,050 61st $21,854 62nd $21,658 63rd $21,462 64th $21,226 65th $21,070 66th $20,874 67th $20,678 68th $20,482

Sandwiched between a signature event in the Memorial and then the US Open, the payouts at the RBC Canadian Open may look small. But again, the prize money has been growing over the last several years. For instance, the runner-up this year will clear $1 million in prize money for their efforts in Toronto this week, which was not the case in previous years. All the while, we're talking about a nice payday and some always-valuable FedEx Cup points that can absolutely help players set themselves on the right track to get into the playoffs with a jump up the season-long standings.

RBC Canadian Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 tournaments

Year - Winner Total Purse Winner's Payout 2024 - Robert MacIntyre $9.4 million $1.692 million 2023 - Nick Taylor $9 million $1.62 million 2022 - Rory McIlroy $8.7 million $1.566 million 2019 - Rory McIlroy $7.6 million $1.368 million 2018 - Dustin Johnson $6.2 million $1.116 million

The Canadian Open, of course, was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the restrictions in Canada regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that the last five tournaments dates back to Dustin Johnson's win in 2018. Furthermore, it's also always worth noting that the event has been on a rotation of courses throughout the years with all five of these tournaments being played at different venues, none of which were TPC Toronto, where the 2025 event is being held.

All the while, though, you can see just how much the prize money and purse have increased. When Johnson won in 2018, the purse was $3.6 million less than it is in 2025 while he received more than $600K less as the champion that year as well.