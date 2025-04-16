RBC Heritage picks: PGA Tour golf predictions and analysis for Harbour Town

From the Green Jacket to the Plaid Jacket, we're heading to the 2025 RBC Heritage at famed Harbour Town Golf Links as we get back into the PGA Tour swing following The Masters. We won't have Rory McIlroy following his triumphant win at Augusta this week at the RBC Heritage but, as a signature event, there will still be a ton of star power and a ton of opportunity to continue our winning ways of late.

At long last, Rory won The Masters and we were there with some backing, so we cashed in on that — but we had an even better week by also hitting Bryson DeChambeau for a Top 5 and Patrick Reed for a Top 20 while coming close on some others. It's another big week of profit and we're now up nearly 40 units on the season, which you love to see as we get into major championship season fully.

In terms of the RBC Heritage itself, it's a much different test than Augusta at Harbour Town. These are the smallest greens on the PGA Tour and with a short, winding course. That means good, accurate play off the tee and strong approach play are paramount to succeeding at this event. So, where does that leave us? You'll find out because we're diving right into our PGA Tour expert picks for the 2025 RBC Heritage with predictions for a winner, Top 10 and some sleepers we're keeping an eye on.

Golf betting record in 2025: 13-49-0, +39.785 Units (+13.4 Units at The Masters) | One and Done Total for 2025: $9,604,156 (Rory McIlroy at The Masters, $4.2 million)

RBC Heritage golf picks to Win, finish Top 10 and One and Done

Pick to win the RBC Heritage: Viktor Hovland (+3300)

While the T21 finish at The Masters might not be overly stellar for Viktor Hovland, there were a couple of things that caught my attention. Most importantly, he gained 3.74 strokes on approach, which now gives him six straight events gaining in that category, a sign his elite ball-striking is returning. Even more positive, though, he gained with the putter for the second straight week. The around the green play is always a mild concern but, with him being Top 10 in SG: Approach from 125-150, 150-175 and 175-200 yards over the last 24 rounds, I think Hovland is set for a big spring and summer that continues at Harbour Town following his recent win at the Valspar.

Top 10 pick for the RBC Heritage: Shane Lowry (+230)

Speaking of Masters performances that we're choosing to look past, did Shane Lowry's final round at Augusta actually happen? I'm going to choose to say no and just rely on the longer-term numbers. Over the last 24 rounds, he's third in the field in SG: Approach, fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green, 13th in Greens Gained and second in scrambling. He's striking the hell out of the ball but, even better, he's actually been putting average on Bermuda, which he'll play at Harbour Town. He's struggled here the past two years because of his short game but has three career Top 10s at the RBC Heritage. I think he gets back to that type of showing with how he's playing at the moment.

One and Done Pick for the RBC Heritage: Russell Henley

As simply as I can put it, a short golf course that demands accuracy and strong approach play is exactly what Russell Henley is looking for. In the past four years here, he has a T12, T19, missed cut and T9. That seems to indicate, overall, a high floor at this tournament and he comes in overall playing extremely well. We could go with a bigger name, but I like the high floor play in a signature event.

Sleeper picks to watch at the RBC Heritage

Top 20 sleeper pick for the RBC Heritage: Ryo Hisatsune (+300)

If you were paying attention just prior to The Masters, you probably noticed Ryo Hisatsune's name popping up on leaderboards. Namely, he finished T5 at Valero and T4 at Valspar with a T47 in Houston sandwiched between. But he fits this course quite well at Harbour Town, ranking 21st in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds as well as 22nd in scrambling in 12th in SG: Putting on Bermuda. Sitting 10th in Fairways Gained over that same span, he's playing well enough with his approach play to think that he could be a surprise in the Top 20 of a signature event.

Top 30 sleeper pick for the RBC Heritage: Jacob Bridgeman (+140)

The ball striking numbers are more than fine with Jacob Bridgeman coming into the RBC Heritage, ranking 25th in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds and actually first in SG: Approach from 150-175 yards out, which could be crucial. What really made him a lock for me to play him at slightly plus odds for a Top 30, though, is that he's first in SG: Putting on Bermuda over that span. If the putter stays hot and he stays rock-solid with his tee-to-green play, a Top 30 doesn't seem far-fetched at all.