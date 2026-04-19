RBC Heritage payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Harbour Town

The 2026 RBC Heritage was always going to be a fascinating PGA Tour event coming the week after the Masters. With the decision from the tour a few years ago to make this a signature event, many of the world's best in golf were teeing it up again at Harbour Town and trying to get another big-time payout. Rory McIlroy wasn't one of them, but two past champions in Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler were trying to make good on that in Hilton Head.
Fitzpatrick, the winner in 2023, came into Sunday with a three-stroke lead over Scheffler, who won in 2024. But we all knew it was going to be a frenetic finish at the RBC Heritage, especially with all of the prize money on the line. So let's dive into the money with full payout distribution by finishing position, a look back at the purse size of year's past, and more.
RBC Heritage winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner of the 2026 RBC Heritage will receive a whopping $3.6 million, the standard winner's prize money for the signature events on the PGA Tour. Also standard is the $20 million purse and prize pool that players are competing for. Just one week after we saw Augusta National set a record for the Masters Tournament with its purse size, we still have $20 million on the line this week at Harbour Town, which only makes a historic tournament feel even more special.
RBC Heritage payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
2026 RBC Heritage Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$795,000
6th
$715,000
7th
$665,000
8th
$615,000
9th
$575,000
10th
$535,000
11th
$495,000
12th
$455,000
13th
$415,000
14th
$375,000
15th
$352,000
16th
$332,000
17th
$312,000
18th
$292,000
19th
$272,000
20th
$252,250
21st
$235,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$205,000
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$160,000
27th
$151,000
28th
$144,000
29th
$137,000
30th
$131,000
31st
$125,000
32nd
$119,000
33rd
$113,000
34th
$107,000
35th
$102,000
36th
$97,000
37th
$92,000
38th
$87,000
39th
$82,000
40th
$78,000
41st
$74,000
42nd
$70,000
43rd
$66,000
44th
$62,000
45th
$58,000
46th
$55,000
47th
$52,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$48,000
50th
$46,500
51st
$45,500
52nd
$44,500
53rd
$43,500
54th
$42,500
55th
$41,500
56th
$40,500
57th
$39,500
58th
$38,500
59th
$38,000
60th
$37,500
61st
$37,000
62nd
$36,500
63rd
$36,000
64th
$35,500
65th
$35,000
66th
$34,500
67th
$34,000
68th
$33,500
69th
$33,250
70th
$33,000
71st
$32,750
72nd
$32,500
73rd
$32,250
74th
$32,000
75th
$31,750
76th
$31,500
77th
$31,250
78th
$31,000
79th
$30,750
80th
$30,500
81st
$30,250
82nd
$30,000
It's still impressive to see the money available to players at signature events, especially in a week like this. The field size for the RBC Heritage coming in at 82 players means we have to go well down the board with payout distribution, especially since it's a no-cut tournament. But to come to Harbour Town and finish dead last and still earn $30,000 is nothing to scoff at — that's what a mid-tier finish in a regular PGA Tour event would earn.
Beyond that, seeing that the top three finishers will all make seven figures this week while everyone finishing Top 35 will get $100,000 or more speaks to all of the money available to these players if they play well at Harbour Town. That's why the PGA Tour made the calculated decision to have the RBC Heritage be a signature event, because now it's truly the best in the world battling for this elevated prize money.
RBC Heritage purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize
Total Purse
2025 RBC Heritage
Justin Thomas
$3.6 million
$20 million
2024 RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler
$3.6 million
$20 million
2023 RBC Heritage
Matt FItzpatrick
$3.6 million
$20 million
2022 RBC Heritage
Jordan Spieth
$1.44 million
$8 million
2021 RBC Heritage
Stewart Cink
$1.278 million
$7.1 million
You can see the drastic increase in purse size at Harbour Town starting with the 2023 tournament when the PGA Tour made the decision to make the event immediately following the Masters Tournament a signature event — something many speculated was a decision made to ensure that the world's best in the game of golf would play one of the most historic events on tour.
Even when you know the particulars, though, it's wild to look at the winner's prize money increasing by more than $2 million in just a few years, while also seeing that the runner-up at the RBC Heritage nowadays actually makes more than Spieth or Cink did for their victories before the tournament was given signature event status.