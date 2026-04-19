Skip to main content
Fansided

RBC Heritage payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Harbour Town

The signature event at Harbour Town comes with a massive payday.
ByCody Williams|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
RBC Heritage 2026, Matt Fitzpatrick
RBC Heritage 2026, Matt Fitzpatrick | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The 2026 RBC Heritage was always going to be a fascinating PGA Tour event coming the week after the Masters. With the decision from the tour a few years ago to make this a signature event, many of the world's best in golf were teeing it up again at Harbour Town and trying to get another big-time payout. Rory McIlroy wasn't one of them, but two past champions in Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler were trying to make good on that in Hilton Head.

Fitzpatrick, the winner in 2023, came into Sunday with a three-stroke lead over Scheffler, who won in 2024. But we all knew it was going to be a frenetic finish at the RBC Heritage, especially with all of the prize money on the line. So let's dive into the money with full payout distribution by finishing position, a look back at the purse size of year's past, and more.

RBC Heritage winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 RBC Heritage will receive a whopping $3.6 million, the standard winner's prize money for the signature events on the PGA Tour. Also standard is the $20 million purse and prize pool that players are competing for. Just one week after we saw Augusta National set a record for the Masters Tournament with its purse size, we still have $20 million on the line this week at Harbour Town, which only makes a historic tournament feel even more special.

RBC Heritage payout distribution by finishing position

RBC heritage payouts purse prize money
Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Finishing Position

2026 RBC Heritage Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$795,000

6th

$715,000

7th

$665,000

8th

$615,000

9th

$575,000

10th

$535,000

11th

$495,000

12th

$455,000

13th

$415,000

14th

$375,000

15th

$352,000

16th

$332,000

17th

$312,000

18th

$292,000

19th

$272,000

20th

$252,250

21st

$235,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$205,000

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$160,000

27th

$151,000

28th

$144,000

29th

$137,000

30th

$131,000

31st

$125,000

32nd

$119,000

33rd

$113,000

34th

$107,000

35th

$102,000

36th

$97,000

37th

$92,000

38th

$87,000

39th

$82,000

40th

$78,000

41st

$74,000

42nd

$70,000

43rd

$66,000

44th

$62,000

45th

$58,000

46th

$55,000

47th

$52,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$48,000

50th

$46,500

51st

$45,500

52nd

$44,500

53rd

$43,500

54th

$42,500

55th

$41,500

56th

$40,500

57th

$39,500

58th

$38,500

59th

$38,000

60th

$37,500

61st

$37,000

62nd

$36,500

63rd

$36,000

64th

$35,500

65th

$35,000

66th

$34,500

67th

$34,000

68th

$33,500

69th

$33,250

70th

$33,000

71st

$32,750

72nd

$32,500

73rd

$32,250

74th

$32,000

75th

$31,750

76th

$31,500

77th

$31,250

78th

$31,000

79th

$30,750

80th

$30,500

81st

$30,250

82nd

$30,000

It's still impressive to see the money available to players at signature events, especially in a week like this. The field size for the RBC Heritage coming in at 82 players means we have to go well down the board with payout distribution, especially since it's a no-cut tournament. But to come to Harbour Town and finish dead last and still earn $30,000 is nothing to scoff at — that's what a mid-tier finish in a regular PGA Tour event would earn.

Beyond that, seeing that the top three finishers will all make seven figures this week while everyone finishing Top 35 will get $100,000 or more speaks to all of the money available to these players if they play well at Harbour Town. That's why the PGA Tour made the calculated decision to have the RBC Heritage be a signature event, because now it's truly the best in the world battling for this elevated prize money.

RBC Heritage purse and winners in the last 5 years

RBC Heritage payout purse prize mone
RBC Heritage | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize

Total Purse

2025 RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas

$3.6 million

$20 million

2024 RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler

$3.6 million

$20 million

2023 RBC Heritage

Matt FItzpatrick

$3.6 million

$20 million

2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth

$1.44 million

$8 million

2021 RBC Heritage

Stewart Cink

$1.278 million

$7.1 million

You can see the drastic increase in purse size at Harbour Town starting with the 2023 tournament when the PGA Tour made the decision to make the event immediately following the Masters Tournament a signature event — something many speculated was a decision made to ensure that the world's best in the game of golf would play one of the most historic events on tour.

Even when you know the particulars, though, it's wild to look at the winner's prize money increasing by more than $2 million in just a few years, while also seeing that the runner-up at the RBC Heritage nowadays actually makes more than Spieth or Cink did for their victories before the tournament was given signature event status.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/PGA Tour