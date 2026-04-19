RBC Heritage payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Harbour Town

The 2026 RBC Heritage was always going to be a fascinating PGA Tour event coming the week after the Masters. With the decision from the tour a few years ago to make this a signature event, many of the world's best in golf were teeing it up again at Harbour Town and trying to get another big-time payout. Rory McIlroy wasn't one of them, but two past champions in Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler were trying to make good on that in Hilton Head.

Fitzpatrick, the winner in 2023, came into Sunday with a three-stroke lead over Scheffler, who won in 2024. But we all knew it was going to be a frenetic finish at the RBC Heritage, especially with all of the prize money on the line. So let's dive into the money with full payout distribution by finishing position, a look back at the purse size of year's past, and more.

RBC Heritage winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 RBC Heritage will receive a whopping $3.6 million, the standard winner's prize money for the signature events on the PGA Tour. Also standard is the $20 million purse and prize pool that players are competing for. Just one week after we saw Augusta National set a record for the Masters Tournament with its purse size, we still have $20 million on the line this week at Harbour Town, which only makes a historic tournament feel even more special.

RBC Heritage payout distribution by finishing position

Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Finishing Position 2026 RBC Heritage Prize Money Winner $3.6 million 2nd $2.16 million 3rd $1.36 million 4th $960,000 5th $795,000 6th $715,000 7th $665,000 8th $615,000 9th $575,000 10th $535,000 11th $495,000 12th $455,000 13th $415,000 14th $375,000 15th $352,000 16th $332,000 17th $312,000 18th $292,000 19th $272,000 20th $252,250 21st $235,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $205,000 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $160,000 27th $151,000 28th $144,000 29th $137,000 30th $131,000 31st $125,000 32nd $119,000 33rd $113,000 34th $107,000 35th $102,000 36th $97,000 37th $92,000 38th $87,000 39th $82,000 40th $78,000 41st $74,000 42nd $70,000 43rd $66,000 44th $62,000 45th $58,000 46th $55,000 47th $52,000 48th $50,000 49th $48,000 50th $46,500 51st $45,500 52nd $44,500 53rd $43,500 54th $42,500 55th $41,500 56th $40,500 57th $39,500 58th $38,500 59th $38,000 60th $37,500 61st $37,000 62nd $36,500 63rd $36,000 64th $35,500 65th $35,000 66th $34,500 67th $34,000 68th $33,500 69th $33,250 70th $33,000 71st $32,750 72nd $32,500 73rd $32,250 74th $32,000 75th $31,750 76th $31,500 77th $31,250 78th $31,000 79th $30,750 80th $30,500 81st $30,250 82nd $30,000

It's still impressive to see the money available to players at signature events, especially in a week like this. The field size for the RBC Heritage coming in at 82 players means we have to go well down the board with payout distribution, especially since it's a no-cut tournament. But to come to Harbour Town and finish dead last and still earn $30,000 is nothing to scoff at — that's what a mid-tier finish in a regular PGA Tour event would earn.

Beyond that, seeing that the top three finishers will all make seven figures this week while everyone finishing Top 35 will get $100,000 or more speaks to all of the money available to these players if they play well at Harbour Town. That's why the PGA Tour made the calculated decision to have the RBC Heritage be a signature event, because now it's truly the best in the world battling for this elevated prize money.

RBC Heritage purse and winners in the last 5 years

RBC Heritage | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Year Winner Winner's Prize Total Purse 2025 RBC Heritage Justin Thomas $3.6 million $20 million 2024 RBC Heritage Scottie Scheffler $3.6 million $20 million 2023 RBC Heritage Matt FItzpatrick $3.6 million $20 million 2022 RBC Heritage Jordan Spieth $1.44 million $8 million 2021 RBC Heritage Stewart Cink $1.278 million $7.1 million

You can see the drastic increase in purse size at Harbour Town starting with the 2023 tournament when the PGA Tour made the decision to make the event immediately following the Masters Tournament a signature event — something many speculated was a decision made to ensure that the world's best in the game of golf would play one of the most historic events on tour.

Even when you know the particulars, though, it's wild to look at the winner's prize money increasing by more than $2 million in just a few years, while also seeing that the runner-up at the RBC Heritage nowadays actually makes more than Spieth or Cink did for their victories before the tournament was given signature event status.