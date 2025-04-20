RBC Hertiage payout distribution, prize money and purse for 2025 signature event

The RBC Heritage always promises a ton of fun the week after The Masters and, even coming off of Rory McIlroy's triumph at Augusta and without him being in the field at Harbour Town, it delivered. Part of that is certainly the PGA Tour elevating the golf tournament to be a signature event with a limited field of the best players in the world, but part of it is just a golf course unlike many others we see throughout the season.

Justin Thomas got us started with some fireworks on Thursday in the first round, tying the course record at Harbour Town with a 61. He held onto the lead going into the weekend but only barely after a pedestrian round from him combined with Si Woo Kim making a furious charge. By the time we went into the final round on Sunday, though, Kim had taken the outright lead over Thomas and the hometown kid, Andrew Novak, to set up a thrilling Sunday finish at the RBC Heritage.

Golf fans always love this tournament, but the golfer also have to love how the RBC Heritage payouts have also skyrocketed in recent years. How much prize money are these guys playing for? Let's dive into the total purse and everything you need to know about the payouts this week at Harbour Town for whoever captures the iconic plaid jacket.

RBC Heritage purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

As the prize money for a signature event in the RBC Heritage, the winner of the plaid jacket will take home $3.6 million as the winner's share of the purse this week, which is 18 percent of the total purse. The total purse this week at Harbour Town comes in at a staggering $20 million, which is the standard for signature events set over the past few seasons on the PGA Tour.

When you then consider that The Masters boasted a total purse of $21 million just last week, there has been a ton of money on the line for golfers in these past two weeks.

RBC Heritage payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position RBC Heritage Prize Money Winner $3.6 million 2nd $2.16 million 3rd $1.36 million 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,500 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

With 72 players making the field in the no-cut signature event, every player at Harbour Town this week will receive their payout from the total purse at the RBC Heritage. While the winner obviously clears everyone at $3.6 million, he's not the only one getting into the millions when it comes to prize money as the top three finishers will also receiver a payout that reaches seven figures.

One of the things you have to love about seeing this money, though, is what it means for the RBC Heritage as a tournament. Long positioned the week after The Masters, this was often an event wherein many of the world's best players wouldn't show up after competing and weathering Augusta the week prior. The signature event status changes that and now we get a terrific field guaranteed for one of the best and most uniquely challenging courses on the PGA Tour.

Even beyond the top three, too, we still see that the Tour makes it worth these players' while to play well as anyone in the top-half of the leaderboard (Top 36) will get at least $100,000 in prize money, which can be a big-time and life-changing amount of money for most players, especially ones who played their way into the signature events this season.