RBC Hertiage payout distribution, prize money and purse for 2025 signature event

Full RBC Heritage payouts and prize money for every finishing position at Harbour Town in 2025.
RBC Heritage 2025
RBC Heritage 2025 | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

The RBC Heritage always promises a ton of fun the week after The Masters and, even coming off of Rory McIlroy's triumph at Augusta and without him being in the field at Harbour Town, it delivered. Part of that is certainly the PGA Tour elevating the golf tournament to be a signature event with a limited field of the best players in the world, but part of it is just a golf course unlike many others we see throughout the season.

Justin Thomas got us started with some fireworks on Thursday in the first round, tying the course record at Harbour Town with a 61. He held onto the lead going into the weekend but only barely after a pedestrian round from him combined with Si Woo Kim making a furious charge. By the time we went into the final round on Sunday, though, Kim had taken the outright lead over Thomas and the hometown kid, Andrew Novak, to set up a thrilling Sunday finish at the RBC Heritage.

Golf fans always love this tournament, but the golfer also have to love how the RBC Heritage payouts have also skyrocketed in recent years. How much prize money are these guys playing for? Let's dive into the total purse and everything you need to know about the payouts this week at Harbour Town for whoever captures the iconic plaid jacket.

RBC Heritage purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

As the prize money for a signature event in the RBC Heritage, the winner of the plaid jacket will take home $3.6 million as the winner's share of the purse this week, which is 18 percent of the total purse. The total purse this week at Harbour Town comes in at a staggering $20 million, which is the standard for signature events set over the past few seasons on the PGA Tour.

When you then consider that The Masters boasted a total purse of $21 million just last week, there has been a ton of money on the line for golfers in these past two weeks.

RBC Heritage payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

RBC Heritage Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,500

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,000

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,500

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,500

60th

$43,000

61st

$42,500

62nd

$42,000

63rd

$41,500

64th

$41,000

65th

$40,500

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,500

68th

$39,000

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000

With 72 players making the field in the no-cut signature event, every player at Harbour Town this week will receive their payout from the total purse at the RBC Heritage. While the winner obviously clears everyone at $3.6 million, he's not the only one getting into the millions when it comes to prize money as the top three finishers will also receiver a payout that reaches seven figures.

One of the things you have to love about seeing this money, though, is what it means for the RBC Heritage as a tournament. Long positioned the week after The Masters, this was often an event wherein many of the world's best players wouldn't show up after competing and weathering Augusta the week prior. The signature event status changes that and now we get a terrific field guaranteed for one of the best and most uniquely challenging courses on the PGA Tour.

Even beyond the top three, too, we still see that the Tour makes it worth these players' while to play well as anyone in the top-half of the leaderboard (Top 36) will get at least $100,000 in prize money, which can be a big-time and life-changing amount of money for most players, especially ones who played their way into the signature events this season.

