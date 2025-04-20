RBC Hertiage payout distribution, prize money and purse for 2025 signature event

The RBC Heritage always promises a ton of fun the week after The Masters and, even coming off of Rory McIlroy's triumph at Augusta and without him being in the field at Harbour Town, it delivered. Part of that is certainly the PGA Tour elevating the golf tournament to be a signature event with a limited field of the best players in the world, but part of it is just a golf course unlike many others we see throughout the season.
Justin Thomas got us started with some fireworks on Thursday in the first round, tying the course record at Harbour Town with a 61. He held onto the lead going into the weekend but only barely after a pedestrian round from him combined with Si Woo Kim making a furious charge. By the time we went into the final round on Sunday, though, Kim had taken the outright lead over Thomas and the hometown kid, Andrew Novak, to set up a thrilling Sunday finish at the RBC Heritage.
Golf fans always love this tournament, but the golfer also have to love how the RBC Heritage payouts have also skyrocketed in recent years. How much prize money are these guys playing for? Let's dive into the total purse and everything you need to know about the payouts this week at Harbour Town for whoever captures the iconic plaid jacket.
RBC Heritage purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
As the prize money for a signature event in the RBC Heritage, the winner of the plaid jacket will take home $3.6 million as the winner's share of the purse this week, which is 18 percent of the total purse. The total purse this week at Harbour Town comes in at a staggering $20 million, which is the standard for signature events set over the past few seasons on the PGA Tour.
When you then consider that The Masters boasted a total purse of $21 million just last week, there has been a ton of money on the line for golfers in these past two weeks.
RBC Heritage payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
RBC Heritage Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$960,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$720,000
7th
$670,000
8th
$620,000
9th
$580,000
10th
$540,000
11th
$500,000
12th
$460,000
13th
$420,000
14th
$380,000
15th
$360,000
16th
$340,000
17th
$320,000
18th
$300,000
19th
$280,000
20th
$260,000
21st
$240,000
22nd
$223,000
23rd
$207,500
24th
$190,000
25th
$175,000
26th
$159,000
27th
$152,500
28th
$146,000
29th
$140,000
30th
$134,000
31st
$128,500
32nd
$122,500
33rd
$116,500
34th
$111,000
35th
$106,500
36th
$101,500
37th
$96,500
38th
$92,500
39th
$88,500
40th
$84,000
41st
$80,000
42nd
$76,000
43rd
$72,000
44th
$68,000
45th
$64,000
46th
$60,000
47th
$56,000
48th
$53,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$49,000
51st
$48,000
52nd
$47,000
53rd
$46,500
54th
$46,000
55th
$45,500
56th
$45,000
57th
$44,500
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,500
60th
$43,000
61st
$42,500
62nd
$42,000
63rd
$41,500
64th
$41,000
65th
$40,500
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,500
68th
$39,000
69th
$38,000
70th
$37,500
71st
$37,000
72nd
$36,000
With 72 players making the field in the no-cut signature event, every player at Harbour Town this week will receive their payout from the total purse at the RBC Heritage. While the winner obviously clears everyone at $3.6 million, he's not the only one getting into the millions when it comes to prize money as the top three finishers will also receiver a payout that reaches seven figures.
One of the things you have to love about seeing this money, though, is what it means for the RBC Heritage as a tournament. Long positioned the week after The Masters, this was often an event wherein many of the world's best players wouldn't show up after competing and weathering Augusta the week prior. The signature event status changes that and now we get a terrific field guaranteed for one of the best and most uniquely challenging courses on the PGA Tour.
Even beyond the top three, too, we still see that the Tour makes it worth these players' while to play well as anyone in the top-half of the leaderboard (Top 36) will get at least $100,000 in prize money, which can be a big-time and life-changing amount of money for most players, especially ones who played their way into the signature events this season.