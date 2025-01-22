Re-grading the OG Anunoby trade one year later
It’s been just over a year since the New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby, marking the beginning of a new era for Knicks fans. Now, it’s time to revisit a trade that reshaped the franchise.
The 2023-24 Season
On Friday, Dec. 29, the Knicks played their final game with Barrett and Quickley, falling 117-108 to the Orlando Magic. With Barrett failing to make a significant leap in his career and contract negotiations with Quickley stalling, the team decided to part ways with the duo in exchange for OG Anunoby. At the time, Anunoby was a high-potential player who stood out to Knicks president Leon Rose. Despite his prior injury history, Anunoby’s immediate impact sparked one of the best stretches any team experienced in 2024.
Bleacher Report Grade: B+
In his first 14 games with New York, Anunoby led the Knicks to a remarkable 14-2 record without losing back-to-back games. During this stretch, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game in January. Notably, the Knicks never lost consecutive games with Anunoby on the court, and his contributions powered the team to multiple win streaks, including two stretches of five or more consecutive victories.
However, the momentum was interrupted when Anunoby underwent elbow surgery, forcing him to miss 18 games. Upon his return, the Knicks regained their form, logging another impressive streak of four or more consecutive wins and finishing the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. In the playoffs, Anunoby averaged 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field. His postseason contributions were cut short when he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but his presence had already left a lasting impression.
The 2024-25 Season
After re-signing with the Knicks on a five-year, $212 million contract, questions arose regarding Anunoby’s fit and durability. How would head coach Tom Thibodeau utilize him with more scoring options on the roster? Would the contract prove to be worth it? Could Anunoby stay healthy? So far, Anunoby has silenced the critics by flourishing in his role and staying on the court for every game this season.
Grading the trade: A-
Anunoby’s trade grade has improved over time, largely due to his impact both on and off the stat sheet. Averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game as the team’s fourth scoring option is a testament to his efficiency. Additionally, he ranks among the league’s top players in loose balls recovered, contested 3s per game, and total contested 3s. His versatility on both ends of the floor has been instrumental in the Knicks’ current third-place standing in the Eastern Conference.
Anunoby is also on pace to play all 82 games this season, a significant feat given his previous injury concerns. With the Knicks facing the toughest remaining schedule in the league, his availability and leadership will be crucial. Whether playing alongside the starters or anchoring the bench unit, Anunoby’s quiet determination and consistency make his new deal look like a bargain.
If Anunoby can sustain this level of play and continue making an impact on both ends of the court, he could be the difference between the Knicks being legitimate contenders or falling to another second-round playoff exit.