Re-ranking the 8 teams left in the Women's NCAA Tournament

The women's Elite Eight field is set, with the games set to tip off on Sunday afternoon with South Carolina taking on Duke.

How do all the remaining teams stack up? Let's re-rank the remaining eight teams in the women's bracket.

Here's how the final eight teams stack up heading into the Elite Eight.

8. Duke

Duke and North Carolina tried to reinvent basketball in the Sweet 16. I mean that in a bad way.

Duke won 47-38. The Blue Devils shot 31.0% from the floor and 20.8% from three. They had more turnovers than assists. It was just a nightmare basketball game, which is basically what happens any time these teams play. UNC won an overtime game between the teams 53-46 earlier this year.

Which is to say that I can't trust Duke going forward, and an Elite Eight game against South Carolina likely means we won't have to. This is a good basketball team that knows how to win tough games, but it just doesn't feel like a team on the same tier as the seven above it.

7. USC

No JuJu Watkins, definitely some problems for USC in the Sweet 16, as the team just barely escaped against Kansas State, with the teams neck and neck for most of the night.

In the second round after Watkins went down, Kiki Iriafen stepped up with arguably the best game of her college career, but on Saturday night she was held in check, scoring seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

But other players stepped up. Kennedy Smith led the way with 19 points while Avery Howell scored 18. It was enough to get the Trojans to the Elite Eight, but I worry that without Watkins, this team just lacks the consistency needed to make a title run.

6. LSU

The Tigers have been proving some things in this tournament, showcasing that their strong season wasn't a fluke. The team came away with a huge Sweet 16 victory over NC State, with Aneesah Morrow putting up 30 points.

Morrow is one of the players left in this tournament who could completely change the trajectory of it. When her shot is falling, she's that good. Add in Sa'Myah Smith and Mikaylah Williams and this Tigers team has the top-end talent to compete with anyone, but LSU can't afford to have Flau'Jae Johnson held to three points again like she was against NC State.

5. TCU

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith might have raised her WNBA Draft stock more than anyone else in this tournament. She looks like a different player this year with the Horned Frogs and getting a chance to showcase that in the national spotlight is huge for the narrative around her.

Van Lith took over against Notre Dame in the Sweet 16, scoring 26 points and adding nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Her playmaking skills have improved this year, but she's also just become the player you want taking the big shots.

The Horned Frogs also have Madison Conner on the outside, whose shooting ability can take the pressure off Van Lith at times. She'll be crucial in the Elite Eight.

The one thing that would worry me if I'm TCU is the Sedona Prince vs. Taylor Jones matchup inside. Prince uses her size to score over a lot of bigs, but Jones and the rest of this Texas defense aren't going to just roll over and give her easy looks. We saw in the regular season when TCU played South Carolina that a team with size could derail things. Can TCU figure out the size and physicality of the Horns?

4. Texas

We've got an all-Texas Elite Eight game on our hands, y'all! Longhorns! Horned Frogs! To quote the name of a podcast that a couple buddies of mine have, the Lone Star State is the Zone Star State this weekend.

I remain slightly worried about the Texas offense, which is just a tad too reliant on Madison Booker, but it was encouraging to see how freshmen Jordan Lee and Bryanna Preston stepped up in the Sweet 16, with the duo combining for 25 points.

As a long-time Rori Harmon fan dating back to her high school days, it's been disappointing to see her shot not really develop much over the course of her Texas career, but she makes up for that with her tenacious defense. She might be one of the few guards capable of slowing down Hailey Van Lith.

3. South Carolina

Like with UCLA, South Carolina drops a spot through no real reason other than UConn's undeniability.

The Gamecocks also maybe don't look quite as dominant as they have in the past. Notice the couching of the language in that above sentence though, because I know how this ends — with Dawn Staley and company cutting down the nets.

The Sweet 16 was a close one for SC, as the team defeated Maryland by just four points, with late turnovers ruining the upset bid for the Terps.

2. UCLA

UCLA's depth also goes underrated. Any time your team can have Janiah Barker and Timea Gardiner finish seventh and eighth in a game in minutes, it's a sign that you have a roster built for March.

Lauren Betts was dominant in the Sweet 16 win over Ole miss, scoring 31 points on 15-for-16 shooting. It was one of the best performances we've seen, and she single-handedly fueled the Bruins to the victory.

I've consistently ranked UCLA as the top team in this field, but the Bruins dip slightly to second here from no fault of their own.

1. UConn

Maybe this is a hot take, but UConn is playing like the best team in the country right now.

Maybe you discounted the Huskies blowout wins in the first and second round because they came against mid-major programs, but in the Sweet 16 UConn had by far the most impressive performance. While six of the other seven games were decided by single digits, the Huskies went out there and clobbered Oklahoma, winning 82-59.

Holding the Sooners offense to just 59 points really signals how this UConn defense is for real. OU is fifth in the nation in scoring offense and first in pace, with the team constantly running the floor and getting good looks. Instead, the team scored its fewest points of the season. To put this in some context, Oklahoma had scored over 100 points five times and under 70 just four times.