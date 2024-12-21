Rece Davis breaks the cold, hard truth to Notre Dame fans about CFP, Georgia chants
By John Buhler
While we all know that the winner of Friday night's first-round College Football Playoff game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 10 Indiana will face No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, maybe somebody should have told the many Fighting Irish fans in South Bend about their not-so-robust history vs. the Dawgs? ESPN's Rece Davis let it be known on-air that Notre Dame has never beaten Georgia before.
This came during the lengthy College GameDay preview ahead of Friday night's inaugural first-round playoff game. While Davis was speaking to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during an interview segment, the Golden Domer faithful kept clamoring that they want the Dawgs. Davis was quick to point out that Georgia is 3-0 all time vs. Notre Dame, including sweeping the home-and-home from a few years ago.
While Smart just chuckled, we all know he is going to use this as motivation for his national title-contending team should the Irish be the ones to meet Georgia in New Orleans. Smart's team has not been as buttoned up in recent years, but he is a master manipulator, motivator and halftime adjuster. It would be Marcus Freeman's first game going up against the Dawgs in a place Georgia knows well.
Georgia is not going to overlook whoever wins this Indiana state championship of sorts in two weeks.
Rece Davis warns Notre Dame to not poke the bear that is Georgia
Look. Notre Dame's path to its first national championship in several decades will have to run through the Dawgs in New Orleans. After that national quarterfinal in New Orleans, the Irish would then have to face either Boise State, Penn State or SMU in the national semifinals. From there, they would have to beat either Oregon, Arizona State, Texas, Ohio State, Tennessee or Clemson in Atlanta to win it all.
There has never been a postseason like this before in major college football. We have no idea how the first-round home playoff games or the first-round byes will impact the playoff bracket. It would take a team like Georgia, which has a first-round bye, three wins to capture the College Football Playoff title, while it would take a team like Notre Dame four to raise a championship banner. (Oh, to play in a conference.)
I think the two biggest things that will allow the eventual champion, whoever that may be, to prove victorious in about a month's time are roster depth and composure. Football is a game of injuries, so navigating that part of it will be paramount. Equally so, I would say that taking it one game at a time is the right approach. If you overlook someone, you have a strong possibility of paying for it.
Notre Dame may get its wish and will get to play in a little less than two weeks over in New Orleans.