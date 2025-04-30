Recent Bucks legend needs to ride off into the sunset soon

If you’re like me, you probably remember Brook Lopez as a dominant force in the paint during his early days with the Brooklyn Nets. A true interior big man, Lopez stayed loyal to the old-school game — hook shots, backdowns, and post-ups. His approach was a thing of beauty in an era before the three-point line redefined how basketball was played.

But as the game evolved, so did Lopez.

The league began to shift toward perimeter-heavy play. Mid-range shots gave way to long-range bombs, and even traditional centers were stepping outside the paint. Lopez went from not attempting a single three to launching nearly four per game.

After a short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lopez found a new home in Milwaukee, signing with the Bucks on July 17, 2018. At the time, Milwaukee was on the verge of turning from a rebuild into a legitimate title contender — and they landed one of the most underrated bigs of the era. The result? Over seven seasons, Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, helping the team win an NBA championship in 2021.

Even into his 30s, Lopez remained a critical piece, making two All-Defensive Teams and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2023. His 7’1” frame, rim protection, and elite catch-and-shoot ability made him the perfect frontcourt complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and the rotating cast around them.

His career should be one fans appreciate more than they do — but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

Brook Lopes is not the player he used to be

Now 37, Lopez is still productive — averaging 13.0 points and 1.9 blocks this season—but he's struggling to keep pace with the league's younger, more athletic bigs. After a solid Game 1 against Indiana (9 points, 4 rebounds in 21 minutes), his age began to show.

In Game 4, Myles Turner torched him early, scoring seven of his 23 points in the first six minutes. Lopez couldn’t keep up. Milwaukee avoided putting him in switch situations, knowing guards would exploit the matchup.

With free agency looming, Lopez's market is unclear. Interest will likely be limited — not because of talent, but because of fit. He’s already cemented his legacy, both with the Nets and the Bucks, and earned his ring. But as much as players fight the idea, retirement might be around the corner.

Brook Lopez didn’t just adapt to a changing NBA — he thrived in it. But maybe, just maybe, the final curtain is drawing near for one of the game’s most underrated big men.