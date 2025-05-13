Red Sox All-Star isn't long for Boston after latest implosion

Tanner Houck emerged seemingly out of nowhere last season, posting a 3.12 ERA in 30 starts and making the AL All-Star team. Given how well he pitched, Boston Red Sox fans hoped he'd be a stalwart at the top of their rotation for years to come. Based on how things have gone this season and how they went on Monday night, Houck's time in Boston's rotation might be running out.

Houck allowed 11 runs in just 2.1 innings of work in what turned out to be a 14-3 loss against the Detroit Tigers. Somehow, this was Houck's second time allowing 11 earned runs in a game this season. He now has an 8.04 ERA in nine starts and 43.2 innings of work this season.

With Walker Buehler set to return from his IL stint sooner rather than later, Houck's time in the Red Sox rotation should be running out.

Tanner Houck has pitched his way out of the Red Sox rotation

Expecting regression from Houck after his breakout year would've made sense. Despite his success, he ranked in the 32nd percentile with a 20.7 percent strikeout rate according to Baseball Savant, and his xERA was nearly a full run higher than his actual ERA. Who could have possibly expected this, though?

Houck looks completely lost on the mound, and even he seemingly has no idea what's going on based on his postgame remarks after Monday's rough outing.

"Probably the most lost I’ve ever been. I’m just not getting the job done, which weighs on my heavily." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 13, 2025

Houck had trouble striking hitters out last season, and his strikeout rate has only dipped to 15.8 percent this season, placing him in the 13th percentile. Most alarmingly, though, after allowing 11 home runs in 178.2 innings of work last season, the right-hander has allowed 10 home runs in just 43.2 innings of work in 2025. He has gone from leading the league in fewest home runs given up per nine to a pitcher allowing over two home runs per nine. Again, regression could have been predicted, but not to this extent.

At this point, the Red Sox, a team trying to win, has got to do something with Houck. Moving him to the bullpen is a possibility, but it feels like he needs a full mental reset. Whether that comes from a phantom IL stint or sending him down to Triple-A for a bit is up to them, but when Buehler does return, he should take Houck's rotation spot.

The longer the Red Sox continue to pretend like he's fine, the worse the results will continue to be. It's time to give Houck a much-needed reset and then throw him back into the fire when he's ready.