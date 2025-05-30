Liam Hendriks injury could reshape Red Sox bullpen

The Boston Red Sox are once again placing a pitcher on the IL. This time it's 36-year-old righty Liam Hendriks, who has struggled out of the bullpen this season. Through 14 appearances and 13.2 innings, Hendriks has a 6.59 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

His replacement will be 32-year-old Nick Burdi, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. Burdi has allowed four hits and a walk in 2.1 scoreless innings with the big-league club this season. He has 18.2 innings under his belt with Triple-A Worcester.

Hendriks' injury diagnosis is unclear right now, but his velocity was down 2 mph this week and he was visibly uncomfortable in his latest outing for the Red Sox. Now he gets a chance to recuperate, while the Red Sox get a chance to look at different options for an ailing bullpen.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Red Sox put Liam Hendriks on IL, call up Nick Burdi as bullpen turnover continues

Burdi's MLB career has been turbulent at best, but he put up a 1.86 ERA in 12 showings for the New York Yankees last season. There's a good chance he provides an upgrade over Hendriks in the short term.

Stay tuned for more on this story.