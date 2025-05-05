Red Sox City Connect jersey could be undone by one glaring detail

The Boston Red Sox went bold with their newest City Connect jerseys, if the latest leak is to be believed. While it's been presumed for quite some time that the Sox would go green with their new threads – thus paying homage to Fenway Park and the green monster itself – the rest of the uniform is unknown, and could leave a lot to be desired.

While Red Sox fans like what they see on the jersey front, the rest of the uniform could be controversial. For example, the hats and pants have yet to be revealed, and we know Nike and Fanatics often struggle on that front. For the last year-plus, several Fanatics reveals have included see-through white pants. We love a good pants party here at FanSided, but please spare us.

As for the hats, I'm not really sure where the Red Sox heads are at. Could we see some form of a Wally head? Or will the team merely stick with what's worked? Your answer is as good as mine.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Red Sox have long hinted about their controversial new City Connect jerseys

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy has long hinted at a controversial City Connect reveal. However, as long as they stick to the script, the reviews ought to remain positive.

“I can tell you that they will be controversial,” Kennedy said at the time. “And I think you’re on the right track in terms of the color scheme that you mentioned. There might be a theme with a certain wall in left field.”

Kennedy went on to speak directly to older generations of Red Sox fans who may not want to overcomplicate matters. Remember, these are not for you.

“I always have to remind people like my dad and others, these uniforms are not for you,” Kennedy said. “They are for the players and for the next generation of fans.”

That comment wasn't received well, but as long as the hat/pants combination speaks to Red Sox diehards as much as the jerseys do, there shouldn't be much to worry about moving forward.