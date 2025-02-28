Red Sox are coming to Alex Bregman realization that Astros fans know all too well

Everyone in Beantown is ostensibly thrilled about the Boston Red Sox landing prized free-agent acquisition Alex Bregman, except his new teammate, Rafael Devers.

Of course, Devers isn't upset that the Red Sox added a former AL MVP runner-up and two-time World Series champion. However, he certainly can't be happy about the drama following Bregman's arrival, albeit mostly his doing. Both sluggers have been third basemen, though that spot has belonged to the former in Boston for eight years, who really wants to stay there.

Devers' well-chronicled unwillingness to relinquish his role as Boston's starting third baseman to Bregman, the superior defender, has brought unwanted attention to the clubhouse. But the latter has handled the situation gracefully, reminding everyone what made him a beloved figure on and off with the Houston Astros.

Red Sox are quickly realizing why Astros fans love Alex Bregman

Through all the commotion, Bregman's been a breath of fresh air. He's voiced a desire to compete alongside Devers after they've spent nearly a decade as rivals. The ex-Astro has expressed an openness to play wherever Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants him to, whether it's the hot corner or elsewhere.

Bregman has made nine appearances as a second baseman across nine MLB seasons but has welcomed the challenge of transitioning to the keystone bag. His goodwill to appease Devers is the latest instance of him always putting the team first and doing whatever's necessary for the greater good.

Moments like this are why Bregman is adored in the Houston community. He's a consummate professional and is always bought into helping his squad in any way possible. The two-time All-Star is malleable and receptive, wasting no time showing Red Sox Nation the incredible character that made him a leader for the Astros.

Even if Devers doesn't budge on his stance, Bregman has made things much easier for Cora and the Red Sox to oblige his demands.