Red Sox fans enjoyed watching bubble-blowing Alex Verdugo sabotage the Yankees more than anyone
The New York Yankees are in the World Series and they're playing the Mookie Betts-led Los Angeles Dodgers, which should make Boston Red Sox fans pretty miserable. But during Game 1, fans in Boston at least got something to laugh about.
Former Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo manned left field for the Yankees in Game 1 on Friday. It took less than one inning for him to draw the ire of Yankees fans and ridicule of Red Sox fans.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, Freddie Freeman hit a ball down the left field line. Verdugo couldn't track it down, allowing the hobbled Freeman to make it to third base. Making it all the worse, he was blowing a bubble while trying to chase the ball.
Freeman has been limited by an ankle injury throughout the playoffs. No one would have expected him to hit a triple, at least not without the help of an error. That's what he got from Verdugo, albiet unofficially. The stat keepers didn't ding Verdugo there.
While Yankees fans were pulling out their hair and bent over in frustration, Red Sox fans were bent over in laughter.
Best memes and tweets from Red Sox fans reacting to Alex Verdugo's World Series miscue
Verdugo's miscue may have out Freeman on third base, but it didn't lead to any serious damage for the Yankees. Teoscar Hernandez lined out to end the inning without a run scored.
Allowing a run there would have been troubling for the Yankees, but even without it there are questions about Verdugo in left. He was supposed to be the more defensive pick for that position. Committing a first inning blunder in Game 1 certainly isn't what Aaron Boone had in mind when picking him.
The Dodgers had a literal error in the first inning. Tommy Edman, who was the NLCS MVP, mishandled a grounder hit by Giancarlo Stanton. What should have been a fielder's choice resulted in runners safe at first and second. Like the Yankees, the Dodgers got out of that unscathed.