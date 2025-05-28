Red Sox fans turn on Kristian Campbell after game-changing error

The Boston Red Sox lost again on Wednesday afternoon, and it came in painful fashion against the Milwaukee Brewers. The lesson here is simple – when you promote young players, they are bound to make mistakes. This is doubly true when said young player is moved around the infield like a utility player. Kristian Campbell has been the victim of poor management since his Red Sox promotion, and no amount of potential can make up for uncertainty.

Campbell made a brutal throw home on Wednesday in Milwaukee. In fact, it's fair to say his decision directly led to a Boston defeat. The Red Sox gave up the tying run before the baseball reached Campbell in the infield, but his bouncer home allowed the runners to advance, and there was little the Red Sox bullpen could do to stop the inevitable after that.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Red Sox fans turn on Kristian Campbell, which isn't fair

Red Sox fans are piling on Campbell, but they lack conviction. The Red Sox called up one of their top prospects and failed to put him in a position to succeed. Campbell isn't the first – nor will he be the last – top prospect to struggle upon arrival. Hitting MLB pitching is tough enough. It's even tougher without stability, which the Sox haven't offered Campbell just yet.

It doesn't help that Boston fans are turning on Campbell already. If they think he's part of the problem, they're in for a rude awakening when Marcelo Mayer or Roman Anthony make a mistake. I have some bad news: There will be oh so many mistakes. That's what rookies do – they are forced to learn on the fly, and typically by example.

Campbell's throw home was inexcusable and will certainly be addressed by Alex Cora postgame. If Campbell takes responsibility for his decision, then all should be forgiven. Heck, if he continues to struggle, another stint in the minors could be for the best anyway. A setback can be for the best in the grand scheme of things.

The Red Sox have to get it together and provide a clear path for Campbell, Mayer and Anthony to succeed. If they fail to do so, they risk mortgaging their future.