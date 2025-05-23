Red Sox first base problem could be solved by A’s roster shake-up

The Boston Red Sox are still searching for answers at first base in the aftermath of Triston Casas' season-ending leg injury. It seems clear that Rafael Devers won't put the glove back on, so Boston may need to consider external options.

Why not call up the Athletics, who have lost nine straight? The A's are in desperate need of a shake-up. What once felt like a postseason contender is quickly becoming a bottom-dweller, as the A's are a full seven games behind first-place Seattle in the AL West.

There is plenty of appealing young talent on the A's roster. Their newest member, No. 5 prospect Denzel Clarke, factors into an increasingly complex outfield depth chart. JJ Bleday, Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom currently occupy the starting spots in the outfield, with Seth Brown and Max Schuemann on the bench. Clarke's fellow top-10 prospects, Colby Thomas (No. 2) and Henry Bolte (No. 8), also factor into the Athletics' long-term plans.

Might Clarke's big league call-up open the door for a trade? Soderstrom has experience at first base and could fit Boston's timeline at 23 years old, on the same track as Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Red Sox should call up A's about Tyler Soderstrom trade after Denzel Clarke promotion

Are the A's looking to trade a 23-year-old Soderstrom, one of their best hitters and a potential building block for their forthcoming Las Vegas era? Probably not. The A's are not in a hurry to win games, but the A's also aren't the White Sox or Rockies. This team has real talent and a path to contention in the near future. Soderstrom is under contract through 2027 at affordable arbitration rates.

That said, that's only a two-year window. The A's have Nick Kurtz at first base, so moving Soderstrom from the outfield isn't really in the cards. He was a catcher once upon a time, but Shea Langeliers has that position on lock, with No. 11 prospect Daniel Susac coming through the pipeline. There is a real overabundance of talent in the outfield, so the door is at least open for a trade — especially for a team with premium prospects to deal, like Boston.

Boston isn't going to touch the likes of Mayer, Anthony or Campbell, but the Red Sox have plenty of pitching and infield talent to lure the A's to the negotiating table. Soderstrom can handle first base duties the rest of the way this season and then transition to the outfield (hell, even catcher) in 2026 once Casas is back. Boston has a lot of depth in its own right, but Soderstrom is talented enough (and positionally versatile enough) to settle into a role somewhere long term.

If the Red Sox come knocking with a couple of top-15 prospects, the A's at least have to listen. Especially if Clarke's loud bat provides the jolt this A's team is desperate for offensively. Every successful rebuilding team has to deal with a roster crunch and a redistribution of wealth eventually. Now is the time for Boston to potentially strike on a young building block like Soderstrom, who has an .830 OPS and 10 home runs through 196 at-bats this season.