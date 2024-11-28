3 emergency Garrett Crochet backup plans the Red Sox must be ready to use
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are taking over baseball, but they're not expected to finalize a destination for Soto until mid-December. But the baseball world has seen enough drama over the last few days while we wait on Soto.
First, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers agreeing to a massive five-year, $182 million deal with San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell. Now, the Philadelphia Phillies could swing a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet – though the Red Sox aren't out of the chase just yet.
For the average baseball fan, this is fun and exciting. For the Boston Red Sox fans, missing out on Crochet would be horrifying. The Red Sox need to add a starter, and all of their top options would be off the market.
Who are the top three pitchers for the Red Sox to pursue if Crochet is traded?
3. Jack Flaherty would be a better addition than many realize
The Red Sox are looking to bring in a lefty, but I don't feel right trying to justify New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea on this list over Dodgers star Jack Flaherty. Not only is Flaherty a much more proven pitcher, but he makes a lot more sense for the Red Sox anyway.
First of all, Flaherty was high school teammates with Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. Giolito and Flaherty have kept a solid friendship all these years later and I can only assume that Giolito will be in Flaherty's ear trying to recruit him to Boston.
Besides that, Boston just needs to add talent to the starting rotation. While they may be looking for a lefty, two of the best options are off the board. It's time for the Red Sox to push the emergency plan button and begin trying to bring in talent regardless of the true fit the front office is looking for.
Flaherty won't demand a contract as large as the other two players on this list. He's not likely to be pursued by the incumbent Dodgers anymore either. If the Red Sox are looking for a budget ace, Flaherty would be their guy, given the circumstances.
2. Signing Corbin Burnes would be the ultimate consolation prize, at a cost
Even before Snell signed with the Dodgers, the top free agent pitcher on the market was clear. It's always been Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. Burnes has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league since he transitioned to a starter. He's know for his elite cutter with high velocity and command of all of his pitches.
Now he sits in free agency with Spotrac projecting him to sign a six-year, $180 million contract. But given the fact that Snell just received a five-year, $182 million deal from the Dodgers, I'd assume that Burnes is going to clear $200 million in total value without a doubt.
Burnes spent last season with the Orioles where Boston was able to get to know him quite well as he pitched within the AL East. Now, as a free agent, Boston has to sign him before he can land with the Orioles, New York Yankees, or Toronto Blue Jays.
The only hold up here is that Boston reportedly wants to add a southpaw atop the rotation. At this point in time, the pool of ace pitchers is becoming too thin to be picky, but with Boston clearly looking for a lefty, Burnes finds himself at number two on this list.
1. Signing Max Fried would give Boston the southpaw ace it wants
Boston wants to add a lefty at the top of its rotation. It was made clear as they pursued Yusei Kikuchi initially before pivoting to Blake Snell. Both Kikuchi and Snell came off the board rather quickly in free agency this winter. Boston was left to chase White Sox ace Garrett Crochet as the potential ace of the future, but now Crochet is a Phillie.
If Boston wants a southpaw ace, the last option readily available is Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried. Fried sits in unrestricted free agency and the Red Sox won't be able to sit on their hands while he fields offers from other teams. The Red Sox now have one clear target in mind and they're going to need to do anything in their power to bring him to Fenway Park.
Boston already has an edge in the Fried sweepstakes given the fact that Fried was high school teammates with Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. But now, the team is going to need to pay him more than his market value to bring him in. Spotrac projects Fried to sign a six year, $136 million deal, but Boston may need to offer in the $150 million or $160 million range to be sure they get him.
There really is no room left to mess around for the Red Sox. It's Fried or bust at this point. It could be a very, very long year in Boston if Fried signs elsewhere.