Red Sox GM is ignoring his own advice when it comes to Roman Anthony

Despite rampant calls from the Boston Red Sox fanbase, top prospect Roman Anthony remains in Triple-A Worcester. At this point, he has nothing left to prove in the minors, but general manager Craig Breslow and the organization, for whatever reason, remain hesitant to make the move. Yet, if Breslow were following his own words when talking about Masataka Yoshida, Anthony would be on the big-league roster today.

Yoshida, of course, has yet to make his 2025 debut as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury that marred most of last season. He's been working his way back but, reportedly, is still having issues throwing, which has led to him undergoing further tests back in Boston. However, after the team essentially refused to play Yoshida in the field last season, some fans have been dubious of how the Red Sox are handling this situation.

Breslow addressed that situation on Thursday ahead of the series finale in Toronto and had an enlightening response, per Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of Mass Live, but perhaps not in the way that he thought it was.

"I think there’s no reason for somebody who we think can help us to be stashed anywhere other than Fenway Park," Breslow said.

Red Sox fans certainly agree, Craig! However, if that's really how you feel, then why isn't Roman Anthony at Fenway Park right now instead of being stashed with the WooSox? Feels like maybe he should heed his own advice when it comes to baseball's top prospect.

Red Sox GM Craig Breslow forgot about Roman Anthony with his Masataka Yoshida assertion

Anthony, who still won't turn 21 years old until May 13, has now played 60 games in Triple-A. Over that time, he's slashing .323/.447/.527 with eight home runs, 17 doubles, two triples and 52 walks to go along with 54 strikeouts. He's been everything that was promised with his rise to prominence as the top minor-league prospect in the sport.

Obviously, there are always things that prospects and players can improve upon. At the same time, with the bottom of the Red Sox lineup being extremely hit-or-miss early in the season, wouldn't getting a guy who has mashed at every level of the minors like Anthony has ben an obvious improvement to the roster? That's only made more apparent when you consider that moving Ceddanne Rafaela to more of a utility role might actually benefit him as well.

It's beyond obvious that Anthony could help the club in Boston right now. So it's hard to take Breslow's words about Yoshida to heart when he's blatantly doing the opposite with his organization's top prospect. Anthony can help the team, but he's being stashed in the minor leagues. That's the definition of hypocrisy based on what the GM said.

While there is deserved frustration from Red Sox fans about this situation with Anthony, though, it'll resolve itself soon enough. If he keeps busting down the door, he'll eventually leave Breslow and Boston no choice to call him up — and that's assuming the team stays healthy and doesn't need an injury replacement. But for now, Breslow is preaching what he's not practicing with the Red Sox's top prospect.