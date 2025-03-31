The 2025 MLB season is off to a quick start, and it seems like offense has taken the game back over. Every lineup seemingly has multiple players hitting at a high level in the early going, Well, except for the Atlanta Braves who have a lineup of hitters who couldn't hit the ocean if they fell out of a boat.

But the New York Yankees are on the complete opposite side of that spectrum. In contrast, they have a lineup full of hitters who look like prime Barry Bonds.

Over the last two games, the Yankees are slugging .932. Bonds slugged .863 in 2001. That means the last two games, the Yankees' entire lineup is slugging better than a prime Bonds. If that sounds insane, it's because it is.

Some of this explosive offense could have to do with the newly innovated "torpedo bat" the Yankees debuted earlier this week.

The Boston influence on the torpedo bats will ruin Red Sox fans days

The torpedo bat is a newly developed piece of hitting technology. The idea behind it is moving the biggest, hardest part of the bat down from the barrel to closer to the label. In theory, this should help decrease mishits and increase barrels, especially in hitters that are jammed a lot.

It's well within the rules of the game, and it was reportedly invented by an MIT physicist named Lenny, who is on the payroll for the Yankees. For those keeping track at home, the inventor of the torpedo bat that's helping at least Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe be successful was created by a man who got his education in Boston.

The Boston influence on the Yankees' success might be enough to haunt Boston Red Sox fans once they realize how close to home this truly is.

At this point, the secret is out and it's only a matter of time before a lot of other teams are using the same piece of technology. There are already plenty of other teams in the league looking into the idea with a few debuting the bat the day after the Yankees did. We haven't seen success like the Yankees are showcasing, but it's only a matter of time before we do.