Red Sox-Jarren Duran trade plans shouldn't have Padres as top partner

While some Boston Red Sox fans had previously suggested trading 2024 All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran as a viable option to help clear the path for Roman Anthony, those trade rumors were jump-started when Dennis Lin of The Athletic ($) reported that the San Diego Padres had expressed interest in the speedy left fielder. With the Red Sox' season teetering on the edge of being lost, it could be the type of drastic move they need to make — but perhaps not with the Padres.

Though Duran has started to recapture his 2024 form after a slow start to the 2025 season, there are some hard truths that the Red Sox must face. For one, Duran is both the oldest and the outfielder with the least cost control remaining among the regular starting trio of him, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. However, he still has 2.5 years of arbitration-controlled years left before free agency, meaning he could still fetch quite a haul from a team looking to upgrade their outfield.

San Diego fits that bill, without question, while also offering the Red Sox the opportunity to plug holes for their future and perhaps even the now. They could potentially target SS Leo De Vries, the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, see about the expiring contract of first baseman Luis Arraez, and add some sort of pitching, whether for the rotation or the bullpen, for a midseason Duran trade.

Yet, it might be the Philadelphia Phillies who fit more of what Craig Breslow and, more specifically, John Henry should be looking to do with the Red Sox.

Why the Phillies are the Red Sox' best Jarren Duran trade partner

Though a 30-34 start for Boston isn't fully indicative of it, this is still a Red Sox team that both has the talent to compete for a playoff berth and has the investment of Henry and ownership to contend. An organization doesn't pay $40 million per season for Alex Bregman, trade for and extend Garrett Crochet, and so on if they don't believe the team can be a contender.

Subsequently, trading Duran doesn't necessarily have to be waving the white flag, which is where the Phillies could come into the equation. Given the value of Duran and his contract plus Philadelphia's need to upgrade, the Red Sox could call and ask for a package that would help both parties. It wouldn't be outlandish for Boston to ask for one of the Phillies' top two pitching prospects, either Andrew Painter or Mick Abel, supplemented with other pieces.

If Philly is at all interested, it would give the Red Sox a young arm ready to help an inconsistent rotation immediately with either Painter or Abel while also offering Boston ancillary pieces, either for the future or ready to contribute in the majors. For instance, adding someone like catcher Eduardo Tate to potentially replace Connor Wong as the backup behind Carlos Narvaez would make many Sox fans quite happy.

While injuries have exacerbated the Red Sox' offensive woes, most notably with Bregman out of the lineup, their pitching has been the biggest worry. Duran is a phenomenal outfielder whose speed is a force multiplier. At the same time, his presence also blocks the easiest path to get Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, to the big leagues. That, if he lives up to the billing, could help the offensive output of the outfield to continue — however, that only makes sense if Boston trading Duran results in win-now type pieces that can also benefit the future.

Padres' best Jarren Duran trade package doesn't help the Red Sox enough now

The upside for the 2025 season with the Phillies' potential package simply isn't there with the Padres. De Vries is a phenomenal prospect and the Red Sox do have questions about Trevor Story's future. However, with Marcelo Mayer already up and Bregman returning soon, can the No. 3 prospect in baseball actually slot in right now and help Boston?

Beyond that, while Arraez would help fill the hole at first base left by the Triston Casas injury, he is a free agent after this season. Breslow and the Red Sox front office have to balance what helps now and in the future while ideally doing both. Painter or Abel does that. Arraez and De Vries leave a bit too much gray area in that capacity. That also holds somewhat true for any arm the Padres could throw into the mix also.

Red Sox still hold all the cards with Jarren Duran trade

What's most important to note for Red Sox fans is that trading Duran isn't an outright necessity, even to get Anthony to Boston. Abreu has been floated as a possible trade candidate, Rafaela could move into a utility role, and so on. It's also possible that manager Alex Cora would prefer that, considering how vital he's publicly considered Duran to be to both the clubhouse and the lineup.

That catbird seat is, inherently, to Boston's advantage. If Duran continues his turnaround from a slow start as the Red Sox get more healthy, he could be integral to a playoff push should the organization choose not to trade him. However, that could also force potential suitors, whether that's the Phillies or Padres or another club, to get more aggressive and make even more enticing offers.

If you're the Red Sox, that's a good place to be. How they move forward amid the Duran trade rumors, though, could ultimately be determined by what this team does in June — and losing two out of three to the Angels isn't the best start to that. Having said that, if Boston does end up leaning toward trading the 28-year-old, the Padres shouldn't be the first call; the Phillies, however, probably should be.