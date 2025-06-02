The Kansas City Royals are calling up their top prospect (and MLB's No. 10 overall prospect) Jac Caglianone, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Earlier this weekend, the Seattle Mariners called up one of their top prospects, infielder Cole Young. We've reached the part of the baseball calendar when teams start to call up promising young talent to fill holes on their big league rosters.

And yet, Boston Red Sox fans still sit and wait patiently (or not so patiently) for their team to make the call to Roman Anthony, the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball.

Fans assume the announcement will come any day, but for the time being, Anthony remains in Triple-A, even as other players around him get called to The Show, most recently reliever Luis Guerrero and utilityman Nate Eaton. Best of luck to both of those players, but those aren't the guys Boston fans want to see in a disappointing season. They want the 21 year-old Anthony, who is expected to bring power, high contact, speed on the basepaths and, above all else, hope.

Red Sox fans are begging for the team to call up Roman Anthony

And it's tough to blame them. At 29-32 and well behind the 8-ball in the AL East, the Sox have plenty of questions to answer this summer, like "who is the long-term answer at first base," and "are we going to win between 78 and 81 games every year for all of eternity?"

The hope is that Anthony will eventually help answer that second question, along with other top Red Sox prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, who have both gotten the call already this season. Anthony is presumably not too far behind them, but Red Sox fans have grown impatient, especially as other top prospects are being promoted on a regular basis.