Red Sox might be stuck with disgruntled outfielder for another year after tough injury update
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Red Sox have a unique roster construction. Many of their core hitters are left-handed, yet somehow, more southpaws are on the way via their farm system. Naturally, they've been susceptible to lefty pitchers because of it. So, the club's chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, is striving for balance this offseason.
Speaking on The Greg Hill Show, Breslow recently emphasized that Boston must find an equilibrium. His comments signaled the team's willingness to trade some left-handed batters, like outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, to even out the lineup and address other needs. However, the latest injury news regarding the Japanese slugger may throw a wrench into their plans.
Per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald, Yoshida underwent a successful right shoulder labral procedure on October 3rd, 2024.
Yoshida requiring surgery was reportedly considered a possibility days before it happened, so this news didn't come out of thin air. Still, it's an unfortunate development that could alter Boston's course of action and keep him around for another season.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Red Sox might be stuck with Masataka Yoshida for another year
Admittedly dealing with the shoulder issue since the spring, Yoshida also dealt with a left thumb strain this season that cost him 37 games. The injury-marred campaign was undoubtedly physically and mentally taxing. But when healthy, he's proven himself as a legitimate threat in the batter's box.
Following a strong rookie year, expectations for Yoshida were high heading into 2024. Alas, he fell short of the lofty hope many had for him, though that could be attributed to his ailments and limited usage. The 31-year-old hit 10 home runs and 56 RBIs with a solid .280/.349/.415 slash line across 378 at-bats, also stealing two bases.
Boston's abundance of left-handed bats prompted manager Alex Cora not to play Yoshida against lefty hurlers. Moreover, the Red Sox skipper elected to deploy him virtually exclusively in the DH spot, logging only one contest in the outfield. Nonetheless, after going under the knife, the latter will presumably return to the fold in 2025.
With three years and $54 million remaining on his contract, the Red Sox aren't in much of a rush to part ways with Yoshida. Dealing him now would net Boston minimal value, given the circumstances.