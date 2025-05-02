Red Sox must cut ties with this struggling player before June 1

The Boston Red Sox have quite a bit of talent this season. Their lineup is loaded with young and veteran talent, including free agent acquisition Alex Bregman and superstar Rafael Devers. Young stars like Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell are emerging as well. All in all, the lineup has as much talent, top to bottom, as any lineup in the league.

Garrett Crochet headlines a starting rotation that could use a bit of help due to some depth issues in the first couple weeks of the season. Boston has seen injuries to guys like Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello. This has resulted in them giving starts to pitchers like Sean Newcomb and Hunter Dobbins on more than one occasion.

There are a few players the Red Sox could look to cut ties with in the coming weeks, but there's one who stands out above the rest.

Red Sox need to cut ties with Sean Newcomb when the pitching staff gets healthy

Newcomb is the pitcher on the Red Sox's roster who they could cut ties with this month. This could come as a shock because Newcomb has been solid and reliable for the Red Sox to this point, but he's going to be the odd man out when everybody returns healthy for a few reasons.

First of all, Boston has three pitchers eyeing returns from the injured list. Once these three return, they'll be joined by Crochet and either Walker Buehler or Tanner Houck. Buehler will be given more opportunities than Newcomb because Boston committed a lot of money to him in free agency. Houck will receive more opportunities than Newcomb because he was an All-Star last season, so Boston can hold out hope he returns to that form.

To make matters worse for the lefty, there's a chance the Red Sox pursue a trade for an impact starter to join Crochet at the top of the rotation. Names like Sandy Alcántara and Dylan Cease have been thrown around, but even a pitcher like Sonny Gray would help the Red Sox quite a bit.

With all this in mind, it would be quite surprising for Newcomb to remain in Boston for too much longer, unless he converts and excels in a full-time bullpen role.