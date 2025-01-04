No horsin’ around: Red Sox newcomer is helping Craig Breslow land Alex Bregman
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox have had a huge offseason, especially compared to recent years. The Red Sox prioritized strengthening their starting rotation, and they did just that by sending four fo their Top 15 prospects to the Chicago White Sox and signing World Series champion pitcher Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract.
Even though chief baseball officer Craig Breslow addressed a glaring need, there is still more to be done. They could still go for a big hitter to add to the lineup, and former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fits the bill. Bregman still remains on the open market, and he has things working in his corner — he hits well at Fenway Park and has a relationship with manager Alex Cora. Even so, there's not much going on on the Bregman front.
As it turns out, one of Boston's newest additions is trying to recruit Bregman.
While speaking with reporters on Friday, Buehler said that he's "certainly made a pitch" to Bregman about joining the Red Sox.
Walker Buehler 'certainly made a pitch' to Alex Bregman about joining Red Sox
As Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald points out, Buehler and Bregman are close, as they own a racehorse together named March of Time. In fact, their horse won a race at Santa Anita this past week.
While the two are close, there's no real reporting that says the Red Sox are in the driver's seat to sign Bregman. The Detroit Tigers and Bregman have mutual interest, with the AL Central team reportedly "all-in" on the third baseman. However, there is a gap in negotiations, with Bregman seeking a $200 million deal.
The Red Sox make so much sense for Bregman, but it really is a matter of if they he falls into their preferred price range. Yes, Rafael Devers plays third base, but Bregman is reportedly willing to move to second base on his new team.
At Fenway Park, Bregman recorded a .375 batting average, a .490 on-base percetage, a .750 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs, 30 hits, 17 strikeouts, and 16 walks in 80 at-bats (20 games).
While Buehler is trying to bring Bregman in, it doesn't seem like a signing for the third baseman is imminent.